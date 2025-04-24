About the Author Deepu Mohan

Deepu Mohan is a journalist with over 6 years of experience in news writing, reporting and translation. He has previously worked as a web reporter with Kerala Kaumudi. His expertise involves covering Kerala news, politics, sports, national news, world news and entertainment. Primarily a football fan and travel enthusiast, he also has a keen interest in movies and is a film critic primarily focused on Indian and English cinema. Read More...