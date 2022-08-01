Lisa Haydon to Evelyn Sharma, 5 Bollywood actors who shared breastfeeding pics, breaking stereotypes

World Breastfeeding Week: Breaking the shackles around breastfeeding in public, here are five actresses, from Evelyn Sharma to Lisa Haydon who shared pictures of their babies taking the feed.

August 1 marks the beginning of World Breastfeeding Week, which is celebrated across the world to raise awareness about breastfeeding. The purpose of this week is to encourage mothers to breastfeed for a healthy and safe future for their newborns. Breastfeeding is a procedure, however, doing it openly is still considered taboo in many countries even today, including India. Nevertheless, to promote women empowerment, many Indian actresses have openly shared pictures of them breastfeeding their babies, and saying in loud that breastfeeding is natural, important and a beautiful feeling for a mother. Here are five actresses from the Hindi film industry who broke the shackles around breastfeeding in public; take a look:

Lisa Haydon: Having done films such as ‘Queen' and 'Housefull 3', Lisa Haydon is quite a popular name in the Hindi film industry. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and often posts pictures and videos of herself. A mother of three, Laisa has two sons and a baby girl. Her daughter was born recently while the boys were born in 2017 and 2020. Lisa too had shared a picture of breastfeeding her baby. ALSO READ: WORLD BREASTFEEDING WEEK: 5 BENEFITS OF BREASTFEEDING FOR BOTH BABY AND MOTHER

Evelyn Sharma: The 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actor gave birth to her baby daughter last year, in November. In March this year, she shared a picture on social media, in which she was seen breastfeeding her daughter. Evelyn wrote in the caption of the photo, "All day, every day, breast is the best." ALSO READ: Watch: Malaika Arora’s reaction to beau Arjun Kapoor’s ramp walk is every adorable girlfriend ever!

Neha Dhupia: Neha has always been known to break stereotypes. She has become the mother of two children. In October last year, she shared her picture on social media giving wherein she was giving a feed to her baby. Taking to the caption, she wrote: "Freedom to feed."

Celina Jaitley: She might be away from showbiz but Celina Jaitley still continues to make news. The actor once shared an old picture wherein she was breastfeeding her son. Even though Celina was trolled for it, the actor did get the conversation around breastfeeding started quite successfully and positively.

