Watch: Malaika Arora’s reaction to beau Arjun Kapoor’s ramp walk is every adorable girlfriend ever!

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have defied the norms with their relations, only to become one of the hottest and most talked about couples in Bollywood. Check out the priceless reaction of Malaika Arora as Arjun walked the ramp at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2022.

If there is one couple in the Hindi film industry who has been setting some major couple goals for all of us, it is none other than actor Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. They, at first, broke the shackles of age difference with their relationship. And since then, they have only been setting a new benchmark every single day for all the couples out there.

Now, a video of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor is doing rounds on social media wherein the former is seen cheering her beau as he walked the ramp at the India Couture Week 2022.

Like any young woman in a relationship, Malaika Arora was a happy and excited girlfriend upon watching Arjun Kapoor slaying it on the ramp. As he walked for designer Kunar Rawal’s collection at the ICW, looking nothing but dapper, Malaika took out her phone to capture the moment, while also cheering for him. And in return, Arjun is also seen passing a wink at her (No, we are not crying; you are)!

ALSO READ: Busty pictures: Janhvi Kapoor’s a splash of colours in a strappy gown; shows off cleavage

Watch the video here

The video of Malaika Arora’s reaction to Arjun Kapoor’s walk has become a hit on the internet with fans of the couple. Dropping their love for the couple, one of the users commented: “The way they look at each other is simply wow ❤️” Another user called Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor a “lovely couple” while one more wrote, “Aww.. the way malaika looking at him ❤️”

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Exclusive: 'Got to bust your guts and b***s in this profession'

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor’s latest film ‘Ekk Villain Returns’ hit the theatres on Friday. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, also featured actors John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.