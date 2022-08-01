Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Malaika Arora’s reaction to beau Arjun Kapoor’s ramp walk is every adorable girlfriend ever!

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have defied the norms with their relations, only to become one of the hottest and most talked about couples in Bollywood. Check out the priceless reaction of Malaika Arora as Arjun walked the ramp at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2022.

    Watch Malaika Arora reaction to beau Arjun Kapoor ramp walk is every adorable girlfriend ever drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 8:17 AM IST

    If there is one couple in the Hindi film industry who has been setting some major couple goals for all of us, it is none other than actor Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. They, at first, broke the shackles of age difference with their relationship. And since then, they have only been setting a new benchmark every single day for all the couples out there.

    Now, a video of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor is doing rounds on social media wherein the former is seen cheering her beau as he walked the ramp at the India Couture Week 2022.

    Like any young woman in a relationship, Malaika Arora was a happy and excited girlfriend upon watching Arjun Kapoor slaying it on the ramp. As he walked for designer Kunar Rawal’s collection at the ICW, looking nothing but dapper, Malaika took out her phone to capture the moment, while also cheering for him. And in return, Arjun is also seen passing a wink at her (No, we are not crying; you are)!

    ALSO READ: Busty pictures: Janhvi Kapoor’s a splash of colours in a strappy gown; shows off cleavage

    Watch the video here

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    The video of Malaika Arora’s reaction to Arjun Kapoor’s walk has become a hit on the internet with fans of the couple. Dropping their love for the couple, one of the users commented: “The way they look at each other is simply wow ❤️” Another user called Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor a “lovely couple” while one more wrote, “Aww.. the way malaika looking at him ❤️”

    ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Exclusive: 'Got to bust your guts and b***s in this profession'

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor’s latest film ‘Ekk Villain Returns’ hit the theatres on Friday. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, also featured actors John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 8:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RRR director SS Rajamouli is not happy with Netflix, but why? Read this RBA

    RRR director SS Rajamouli is not happy with Netflix, but why? Read this

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Surprise returns to controversial ending - Analysing the 5 talking points-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Surprise returns to controversial ending - Analysing the 5 talking points

    Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away at 81 in Kolkata RBA

    Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away at 81 in Kolkata

    Pictures and video: Rajinikanth celebrated 'Rocketry' success with R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan at his Chennai home RBA

    Pictures and video: Rajinikanth celebrated 'Rocketry' success with R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan at his home

    Viral Pictures: Kiara Advani celebrates her 30th birthday with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai RBA

    Viral Pictures: Kiara Advani celebrates her 30th birthday with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai

    Recent Stories

    Busty pictures Janhvi Kapoor a splash of colours in a strappy gown shows off cleavage drb

    Busty pictures: Janhvi Kapoor’s a splash of colours in a strappy gown; shows off cleavage

    Taapsee Pannu's love-life decode: Saqib Saleem to Mathias Boe - Men she was linked with RBA

    Taapsee Pannu's love-life decode: Saqib Saleem to Mathias Boe - Men she was linked with

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Sushil Aima, 17 RR battalion

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Sushil Aima, 17 RR battalion

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Rohin Kumar, 14th Punjab Regiment

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Rohin Kumar, 14th Punjab Regiment

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: India looks to continue winning momentum against unfortunate West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: India looks to continue winning momentum against unfortunate Windies

    Recent Videos

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon