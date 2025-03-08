Women's Day 2025: Amrita Singh to Karishma Kapoor; 8 single Bollywood moms who raised their kids alone

Read Full Article

On Women's Day, learn about Bollywood actresses who are single mothers and raising their children on their own. These include actresses like Karishma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, and Amrita Singh

On the occasion of Women's Day 2025, we are going to tell you about such Bollywood beauties who are single mothers and raising their children on their own. These include names from Amrita Singh, Karisma Kapoor to Sushmita Sen and Poonam Dhillon

One of Bollywood's most beautiful actresses, Poonam Dhillon is raising her two children alone after her divorce

After divorcing her husband Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor is raising both of her children alone single-handedly

After divorcing Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh raised both of her children alone. Both of Amrita's children are in films

Sushmita Sen herself is single and raising her daughters alone. Her eldest is interested in films. She adopted her daughters

After divorcing Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora is raising her son Arhaan Khan alone. He is reportedly preparing for films

Pooja Bedi is also divorced. Pooja is also raising both of her children alone. Her daughter is active in films

After two marriages and separations, Shweta Tiwari is also raising both of her children alone. Her elder daughter Palak Tiwari is already in the industry

Everyone knows about Neena Gupta, she became a mother without marriage. She raised her daughter alone

