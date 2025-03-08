Women's Day 2025: Amrita Singh to Karishma Kapoor; 8 single Bollywood moms who raised their kids alone

On Women's Day, learn about Bollywood actresses who are single mothers and raising their children on their own. These include actresses like Karishma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, and Amrita Singh

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

On the occasion of Women's Day 2025, we are going to tell you about such Bollywood beauties who are single mothers and raising their children on their own. These include names from Amrita Singh, Karisma Kapoor to Sushmita Sen and Poonam Dhillon

budget 2025
article_image2

One of Bollywood's most beautiful actresses, Poonam Dhillon is raising her two children alone after her divorce


article_image3

After divorcing her husband Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor is raising both of her children alone single-handedly

article_image4

After divorcing Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh raised both of her children alone. Both of Amrita's children are in films

article_image5

Sushmita Sen herself is single and raising her daughters alone. Her eldest is interested in films. She adopted her daughters

article_image6

After divorcing Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora is raising her son Arhaan Khan alone. He is reportedly preparing for films

article_image7

Pooja Bedi is also divorced. Pooja is also raising both of her children alone. Her daughter is active in films

article_image8

After two marriages and separations, Shweta Tiwari is also raising both of her children alone. Her elder daughter Palak Tiwari is already in the industry

article_image9

Everyone knows about Neena Gupta, she became a mother without marriage. She raised her daughter alone

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ramzan 2025: Thalapathy Vijay dons skull cap, performs Namaz at Iftar Party in Chennai (WATCH) RBA

Ramzan 2025: Thalapathy Vijay dons skull cap, performs Namaz at Iftar Party in Chennai (WATCH)

Kate Hudson promotes 'Running Point', says happy being called 'rom-com queen' RBA

Kate Hudson promotes 'Running Point', says happy being called 'rom-com queen'

International Women's Day: Kangana Ranaut shares strong message 'You Are A Goddess, Everyone Needs You' RBA

International Women's Day: Kangana Ranaut shares strong message 'You Are A Goddess, Everyone Needs You'

Gene Hackman died of natural causes one week after Betsy Arakawa's death from rare virus, reveal authorities snt

Gene Hackman died of natural causes one week after Betsy Arakawa's death from rare virus, reveal authorities

WWE: 5 Matches That Led to a Wrestler Instant Firing

WWE: 5 Matches That Led to a Wrestler’s Instant Firing

Recent Stories

Kingston OTT release: GV Prakash Kuma's fantasy horror drama to stream HERE; Check ATG

Kingston OTT release: GV Prakash Kuma's fantasy horror drama to stream HERE; Check

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets for grand finale in Dubai sold out; know price and total sales snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets for grand finale in Dubai SOLD OUT; know price and total sales

Chennai Metro WhatsApp ticketing service faces glitch; passengers advised to use alternatives AJR

Chennai Metro WhatsApp ticketing service faces glitch; passengers advised to use alternatives

Sowjanya: Call for Justice and Change on International Women's Day Opinion shk

Sowjanya: Call for Justice and Change on International Women’s Day | Opinion

Indian Railways to launch first hydrogen train by March 31: Check route and features AJR

Indian Railways to launch first hydrogen train by March 31: Check route and features

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Video Icon
Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Video Icon
Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon