    When Vicky Kaushal proposed Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan; watch Dabangg star's reaction (VIDEO)

    An old video is going viral where Vicky Kaushal is seen proposing to Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan and the public; take a look
     

    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 7, 2021, 10:26 AM IST
    Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is reported getting married to Katrina Kaif in December this year. If reports are to be believed then, they will have planned a royal wedding in Rajasthan. According to reports, Vicky Kaushal's mother had sent special Diwali gift gifts to Katrina, including sweets, sarees, and some jewellery pieces. Last night, an old video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif went viral. The video was an edited clip with old cute moments of the couple. In the video, the URI actor is seen proposing to the Bharat actress at an award function.

    Back in 2019, Vicky proposed marriage to Katrina at an awards function in front of many celebrities. Salman Khan, who was also present, gave an epic reaction to Vicky's act. Now, this video has gone viral amid the rumours of Vicky and Katrina's wedding. 

    Vicky asks Katrina, “Why don’t you find a nice boy like Vicky and get married to him? The season of weddings is going on, so I thought, you might want to do the same. So, I thought I should ask you.” 

    Katrina immediately replies with, “What?” And Salman Khan’s film song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi starts playing and Vicky starts singing Mujhse shaadi karogi while blushing. Katrina too, smiles, but says, “Himmat nahin hai.”

    Salman Khan, who was seen in the video seated in the audience, reacted by smiling. In one of The Kapi Sharma Show episodes, Kapil can be seen saying Vicky, "Aajkal billi raasta kaat jaye toh aap mind nahi karte, kyunki ab aapko Kat pasand hai." To which Vicky smiled. Last week, a few reports suggested that Vicky proposed to Katrina for marriage with her favourite some dark chocolate brownies. It is said that Vicky did it in a very filmy style picked some assorted dark chocolate brownies from Katrina's favourite place, and sent them to her house. Katrina opened the chocolate box and saw a note with a ring that read, "Will you marry me?' and she said yes. 


     

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2021, 10:26 AM IST
