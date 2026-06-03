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CM DK Shivakumar Fashion decoded: From Prada to Gucci to Cartier, Karnataka CM's Expensive Lifestyle
As Karnataka prepares for a major political transition, D K Shivakumar finds himself at the center of attention. Known as much for his political influence as his taste for luxury, the Congress strongman has built a unique image
The Politician Who Chose Gucci Over Austerity
For decades, Indian politicians have carefully cultivated an image of simplicity. Crisp white kurtas, rubber slippers and understated lifestyles have long been political tools designed to connect with voters. D K Shivakumar never subscribed to that formula.
Popularly known as DKS, the Congress veteran has openly embraced luxury fashion and never attempted to hide it. His public appearances often feature designer scarves from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Burberry and Ferragamo, paired with premium watches from Cartier and Rolex.
Among the luxury items linked to Shivakumar are a Gucci jacquard wool scarf worth around ₹54,000, a Louis Vuitton Reykjavik scarf valued at over ₹1 lakh, a Cartier Santos watch priced between ₹43 lakh and ₹53 lakh, and Rolex Cosmograph Daytona models that can cost anywhere from ₹15 lakh to more than ₹1 crore.
What makes Shivakumar different is not the luxury itself but his refusal to apologise for it. When critics targeted him for wearing expensive watches, he responded with a question that has since become part of his political identity: “Do I not have the right to wear a watch of my choice?”
At a time when many politicians avoid appearing wealthy, DKS has turned visible prosperity into a personal brand.
A ₹1,413 Crore Empire Beyond Politics
The luxury labels are only a small part of Shivakumar’s story. According to his 2023 election affidavit, he declared assets worth ₹1,413.80 crore, placing him among the wealthiest politicians in India.
His portfolio includes immovable assets valued at ₹1,140.38 crore and movable assets worth ₹273.41 crore. He also reported liabilities of ₹265.06 crore and an annual income of approximately ₹14.4 crore.
Over the years, Shivakumar has built interests across real estate, infrastructure development, quarrying and education. His influence extends far beyond electoral politics into some of Karnataka’s most significant development projects.
One of the most ambitious ventures associated with him is the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township in Bidadi. Spread across nearly 9,000 acres, the project aims to create a future-ready urban center and has been projected as India's first AI-powered township.
Education is another major pillar of his empire. Through institutions managed by the DKS Charitable Institute Trust and the National Education Foundation Trust, Shivakumar is associated with several schools and colleges across Karnataka. These include the Global Academy of Technology, National Hill View Public School, IKON Pharmacy and Nursery Colleges, Global Institute of Management Studies and D K Shivakumar College of Education.
Together, these ventures have helped him build both financial strength and social influence across the state.
The Congress Troubleshooter Eyeing Karnataka’s Top Job
Despite the attention his lifestyle attracts, Shivakumar’s political stature rests primarily on his reputation as one of Congress’s most effective organisers.
For years, he has been the party’s go-to crisis manager, earning the title of Congress "troubleshooter." Whether it was safeguarding legislators during political upheavals or managing sensitive negotiations, Shivakumar repeatedly proved his value to the party leadership.
His profile rose sharply during Karnataka’s political battles over the last decade, where he emerged as one of Congress’s most aggressive and visible strategists. His ability to maintain party unity and navigate complex political situations earned him significant influence within the organisation.
Now, with Siddaramaiah stepping down after becoming Karnataka’s longest-serving Chief Minister, Shivakumar is widely seen as the frontrunner to take over the state's top post. If that transition materialises, it will mark the culmination of a political journey built on organisational power, business success and a carefully cultivated public image.
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