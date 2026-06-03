The luxury labels are only a small part of Shivakumar’s story. According to his 2023 election affidavit, he declared assets worth ₹1,413.80 crore, placing him among the wealthiest politicians in India.

His portfolio includes immovable assets valued at ₹1,140.38 crore and movable assets worth ₹273.41 crore. He also reported liabilities of ₹265.06 crore and an annual income of approximately ₹14.4 crore.

Over the years, Shivakumar has built interests across real estate, infrastructure development, quarrying and education. His influence extends far beyond electoral politics into some of Karnataka’s most significant development projects.

One of the most ambitious ventures associated with him is the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township in Bidadi. Spread across nearly 9,000 acres, the project aims to create a future-ready urban center and has been projected as India's first AI-powered township.

Education is another major pillar of his empire. Through institutions managed by the DKS Charitable Institute Trust and the National Education Foundation Trust, Shivakumar is associated with several schools and colleges across Karnataka. These include the Global Academy of Technology, National Hill View Public School, IKON Pharmacy and Nursery Colleges, Global Institute of Management Studies and D K Shivakumar College of Education.

Together, these ventures have helped him build both financial strength and social influence across the state.

The Congress Troubleshooter Eyeing Karnataka’s Top Job

Despite the attention his lifestyle attracts, Shivakumar’s political stature rests primarily on his reputation as one of Congress’s most effective organisers.

For years, he has been the party’s go-to crisis manager, earning the title of Congress "troubleshooter." Whether it was safeguarding legislators during political upheavals or managing sensitive negotiations, Shivakumar repeatedly proved his value to the party leadership.

His profile rose sharply during Karnataka’s political battles over the last decade, where he emerged as one of Congress’s most aggressive and visible strategists. His ability to maintain party unity and navigate complex political situations earned him significant influence within the organisation.

Now, with Siddaramaiah stepping down after becoming Karnataka’s longest-serving Chief Minister, Shivakumar is widely seen as the frontrunner to take over the state's top post. If that transition materialises, it will mark the culmination of a political journey built on organisational power, business success and a carefully cultivated public image.