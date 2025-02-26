Why Rajinikanth hasn't starred in a Telugu film since the 'Nattamai' remake?

Let's explore why Rajinikanth hasn't acted in Telugu cinema after the Telugu remake of 'Nattamai,' titled 'Pedarayudu.'

Rajinikanth Not Acted in Telugu Movie After Nattamai Telugu Remake : Rajinikanth, the superstar of Tamil cinema, is currently acting in 'Coolie' after the success of 'Vettaiyan'. Following this, he is set to star in 'Jailer 2'. In the early stages of his career, Rajinikanth acted in Telugu cinema. He made a special appearance in the Telugu remake of 'Nattamai', titled 'Pedarayudu'. His character was a highlight of the film. Since then, he hasn't appeared in Telugu films, but continues to entertain Telugu fans with his movies.

However, he was supposed to act in a Telugu multi-starrer film in between. A Telugu star director directly narrated a story to Rajinikanth. The Telugu director approached Rajinikanth to play the father role to two Telugu superstars in the film. He wanted to make a huge multi-starrer. Let's see what that story is.

In Telugu, the multi-starrer trend of this generation started with 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu'. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the film starred Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu as heroes. Prakash Raj played their father. Produced by Dil Raju, this film was released in 2013 and became a big hit. It was a trendsetter in multi-starrers.

Director Srikanth Attala met Rajinikanth for Prakash Raj's character in this film. He went to Chennai and narrated the story. He narrated the story for forty minutes. He liked the script very much. But he said that he could not do it now due to ill health. So he returned silently. There will be a scene in the film where Prakash Raj talks about people. Srikanth Attala said that it would be nice if Rajinikanth said that word and it would reach everyone.

Moreover, he shared another interesting thing. Srikanth Attala was given an appointment to meet at Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai. After going there and sitting down, someone came from behind and asked if he wanted to drink water, and he said no. Then he left and came back after a while. That was Rajinikanth. But he could not recognize him the first time, he thought he was so simple. Then he was shocked to see him. Srikanth Attala said that it was a great experience and he was happy to have the opportunity to tell a story to Rajini in his life. Currently his comment is going viral.

