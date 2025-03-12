Why Kareena Kapoor stays away from S*X scenes in movies? Here's what she said

Read Full Gallery

Kareena Kapoor avoids intimate scenes in movies. She explained that it's not necessary for the story and she's not comfortable with it. She believes that such scenes are still not openly accepted in India.

After 25 years in movies, Kareena Kapoor Khan has never performed a sexual scene. In an interview, the 44-year-old explained why she made it a deliberate choice as an actor. Kapoor told actor, author, and campaigner Gillian Anderson for The Dirty Magazine that she has never found such scenarios comfortable.

Actually, The Dirty Magazine hosted a conversation between Kareena Kapoor and Gillian Anderson. During this, Gillian asked Kareena, "I know you've said you're not interested in sex scenes?"

Kareena further said, "I can't be comfortable doing that. I've never done it." According to Kareena, “We don't see sexuality or sex as a human experience."

Kareena further explained, "Where I come from, we are still not so open to presenting the story." Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Singham Again', will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film.

