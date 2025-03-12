Why Kareena Kapoor stays away from S*X scenes in movies? Here's what she said

Kareena Kapoor avoids intimate scenes in movies. She explained that it's not necessary for the story and she's not comfortable with it. She believes that such scenes are still not openly accepted in India.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

After 25 years in movies, Kareena Kapoor Khan has never performed a sexual scene. In an interview, the 44-year-old explained why she made it a deliberate choice as an actor. Kapoor told actor, author, and campaigner Gillian Anderson for The Dirty Magazine that she has never found such scenarios comfortable.

article_image2

Actually, The Dirty Magazine hosted a conversation between Kareena Kapoor and Gillian Anderson. During this, Gillian asked Kareena, "I know you've said you're not interested in sex scenes?"


article_image3

Kareena further said, "I can't be comfortable doing that. I've never done it." According to Kareena, “We don't see sexuality or sex as a human experience."

article_image4

Kareena further explained, "Where I come from, we are still not so open to presenting the story." Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Singham Again', will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actor Mohan Babu accused of involvement in late actress Soundarya's tragic death; Check here ATG

Actor Mohan Babu accused of involvement in late actress Soundarya's tragic death; Check here

WATCH - Katrina Kaif dances to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' with Kartik Aaryan at IIFA; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Katrina Kaif dances to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' with Kartik Aaryan at IIFA; video goes VIRAL

Will Scarlett Johansson join Instagram for 'Jurassic World' release? Here's what we know RBA

Will Scarlett Johansson join Instagram for 'Jurassic World' release? Here's what we know

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper relationship: Model confirms being in 'very romantic, happy' with Hollywood star RBA

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper relationship: Model confirms being in 'very romantic, happy' with Hollywood star

WWE: 5 Babyfaces Who Failed to Win Over the WWE Universe

WWE: 5 Babyfaces Who Failed to Win Over the WWE Universe

Recent Stories

In Mauritius PM's address, a Gujarati touch, calls PM Modi 'Mara Bhai Modi Ji', draws cheer (WATCH) shk

In Mauritius PM's address, a Gujarati touch, calls PM Modi 'Mara Bhai Modi Ji', draws cheer (WATCH)

Why is there no T20 World Cup-like bus parade for Indias Champions Trophy heroes upon return? HRD

Why is there no T20 World Cup-like bus parade for India's Champions Trophy heroes upon return?

iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone ever coming soon! Check expected launch details and features gcw

iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone ever coming soon! Check expected launch details and features

Career Guide: How to become a surgeon in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a surgeon in India after 12th

Actor Mohan Babu accused of involvement in late actress Soundarya's tragic death; Check here ATG

Actor Mohan Babu accused of involvement in late actress Soundarya's tragic death; Check here

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon