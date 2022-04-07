Sreenivasan: Net worth, family to filmography and awards, all you need to know about the Malayalam actor

Malayalam actor Sreenivas is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kerala. He has been put on a ventilator following a bypass heart surgery. The actor, however, is reportedly recovering.

Popular Malayalam actor, director and screenwriter Sreenivasan has been put on a ventilator after he underwent bypass surgery at a private hospital in Kerala’s Angamaly. Sreenivasan was rushed to hospital on March 30, when he complained of chest pain, and had been hospitalised since then. While the veteran artist’s friends, family and fans pray for his speedy recovery, here is a look at his personal life, filmography, and net worth.

Family and personal life: Malayalam actor married Vimala and has two sons with her – Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan. His elder son Vineeth is a popular Indian playback singer, apart from being an actor, director and dubbing artist among many other things. Sreenivasan's younger son, Dhyan is also into the film line and is an actor, director, producer and scriptwriter as well. Dhyan began his career as an assistant director to his uncle, M Mohanan. Whether it is action, direction or screenplay, love for movies runs in the blood of Sreenivasan's family, quite evidently.

Filmography: Sreenivasan has won many accolades throughout his career. He has donned different hats including that of an actor and a director and has carved his own niche. He debuted as an actor in the year 1976 with ‘Mela’. He has also done a couple of Telugu films – Pullakuttikaran (1995; his Tamil debut) and Lesa Lesa (2003). He will next be seen in Makal directed by Sathyan Anthikkad.

Awards and accolades: Sreenivasan won a national award for 'Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala', a film that was directed by him. Apart from this he has six times been awarded the Kerala State Film Awards in the years 1989, 1991, 1995, 1998, 2006 and 2007. He has also been honoured with several more accolades including the Asianet Film Awards and Filmfare Awards South.

