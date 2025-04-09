Look Elegant! Sameera Reddy Saree Styles for Plus-Size Women

Lifestyle
If you are overweight and avoid wearing sarees, you should recreate Sameera Reddy's saree look. You can wear a blue georgette saree with a floral design border.
If you are going to attend a puja, choose light silk sarees. Printed shlokas on sarees will enhance your beauty.
Be sure to keep a Banarasi saree in your wardrobe. A Banarasi saree with a wide border will make you shine on special occasions.
If you want to give yourself a sizzling look in the summer season, you can wear light floral print sarees. You can carry a bralette style blouse with it.
Peach colored sarees give a sober look in the summer season. You can wear such a saree with a sleeveless blouse.
Decorate yourself by wearing a sequin saree for party wear. Instead of dark colors, you should wear light shaded sarees.
9 Amazing health benefits of Betel Leaf you must know
Soft Cotton Sarees Under Rs 500: Relaxed and Cool Summer Fashion
Palak Tiwari's Dresses for Perfect Summer Look
7 Stylish Salwar Kameez Suit Inspired by Swara Bhasker