Look Elegant! Sameera Reddy Saree Styles for Plus-Size Women

Georgette Floral Border Saree

If you are overweight and avoid wearing sarees, you should recreate Sameera Reddy's saree look. You can wear a blue georgette saree with a floral design border. 

Printed Shloka Silk Saree

If you are going to attend a puja, choose light silk sarees. Printed shlokas on sarees will enhance your beauty. 

Banarasi Silk Saree

Be sure to keep a Banarasi saree in your wardrobe. A Banarasi saree with a wide border will make you shine on special occasions. 

Floral Print Saree

If you want to give yourself a sizzling look in the summer season, you can wear light floral print sarees. You can carry a bralette style blouse with it. 

Silk Peach Color Saree

Peach colored sarees give a sober look in the summer season. You can wear such a saree with a sleeveless blouse.

Sequin Work Saree

Decorate yourself by wearing a sequin saree for party wear. Instead of dark colors, you should wear light shaded sarees. 

