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Why Did Locals Object To Emraan Hashmi’s Film Set In Haridwar After A Restaurant Scene Setup?
Actor Emraan Hashmi’s film shoot in Haridwar reportedly faced an unexpected controversy after locals objected to a set created for a scene. A video showing the heated exchange between residents and the crew has gone viral online.
Emraan Hashmi Film Shoot Sparks Controversy In Haridwar
Actor Emraan Hashmi is currently shooting for an upcoming project in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, but the film's set recently became the centre of a controversy. A video circulating on social media shows a heated exchange between local residents and members of the production team, drawing attention to the ongoing shoot.
Locals Object To 'Cafe & Bar' Set
The disagreement reportedly began after the crew erected a temporary restaurant set featuring a signboard that read "Cafe & Bar." Some locals objected to the display, arguing that such branding was inappropriate in Haridwar, a city regarded as one of Hinduism's holiest pilgrimage destinations. The viral footage shows security personnel and crew members attempting to pacify the crowd and prevent the situation from escalating.
उत्तराखंड –
हरिद्वार में इमरान हाशमी के फिल्म सेट (एक मकान) पर "बार एंड रेस्टोरेंट" का बोर्ड लगा देखकर हिंदू संगठन भड़क गए, हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया। उन्हें आपत्ति थी कि ऐसा बोर्ड नहीं लगाना चाहिए, जिससे देवभूमि हरिद्वार की पवित्रता खराब हो। pic.twitter.com/cn7UcSlQbA
— Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) June 11, 2026
Fan Videos Surface Online
While the controversy has generated significant buzz online, separate videos from the city have shown Emraan interacting warmly with fans during his stay in Uttarakhand. The actor is not seen in the confrontation video, and neither he nor the filmmakers have publicly commented on the incident. Details about the film being shot have also been kept under wraps.
Busy Line-Up For The Actor
On the professional front, Emraan has a packed schedule ahead. His much-awaited film Awarapan 2 has completed production and is slated for release on August 14, 2026. The actor is also part of the Telugu spy thriller G2. However, it remains unclear whether the Haridwar schedule is for G2 or another undisclosed project currently in development.
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