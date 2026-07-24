Showrunner Ira Parker called 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' S2 production "10 times harder" than S1. Filming for 'The Sworn Sword' adaptation in Spain was hit by a "once-in-a-100-year storm," causing floods and repeated disruptions.

Production on 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' season 2 has been significantly more challenging than its debut season, with showrunner Ira Parker revealing that extreme weather and repeated filming disruptions in Spain made the process "10 times harder".

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Parker reflected on the production of the upcoming HBO series, describing the experience as far more demanding than season 1. "The speed at which we had to shoot these things and how quickly we had to move around," Parker said of the first season, adding, "It felt more like an indie film, or even a student film, than it did a Game of Thrones production", as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. Despite those challenges, he admitted that season 2 has been on another level. "But season 2 is somehow 10 times harder," Parker said, adding, "This has been a brutal, brutal season."

Unexpected Weather Halts Production

According to Parker, the biggest obstacle has been the weather. Since the second season adapts The Sworn Sword, a story set during a drought, the production needed locations with hot and dry conditions. However, filming in Gran Canaria, Spain, was hit by an unexpected weather event. "The biggest part has been this weather. We had to go somewhere for some heat and dryness because Book Two takes place in a drought," Parker explained.

He revealed that the production encountered a "once-in-a-100-year storm" while shooting in Spain. "It kept getting water, and we got rained out of locations. We got flooded. There were national emergencies," Parker said.

Production Delays and Release Window

The disruptions eventually forced the production into a hiatus. However, after filming resumed, the crew faced similar problems once again. "There's been so much stopping and starting that it's been hard to get into a real cadence," Parker said, adding, "This has been going on too long for a six-episode season, and we still have three more weeks of shooting," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. Despite the repeated delays, Parker said the second season is still expected to premiere in early 2027.

The showrunner also praised lead actors Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell for adapting well during the demanding production schedule. "Peter and Dexter are a year more experienced and have their thing down," Parker said, adding, "So we've sidestepped some of the growing pains of season one" before adding, "Season two has been a f---ing bastard."

About 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' is based on George RR Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas. While season 1 adapts The Hedge Knight, the upcoming second season is based on The Sworn Sword. Set between the events of House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, the series stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Aegon "Egg" Targaryen, the young prince who becomes Dunk's squire.

Season 1 of 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' is currently available to stream on HBO Max. (ANI)