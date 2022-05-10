Why BTS members reject Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's wedding invite? Reason is out

Machine Gun Kelly announced his desire for BTS to play at his wedding to Megan Fox. BTS followers reacted with laughter when he made his wish.

Machine Gun Kelly has captured the attention of BTS's ARMY after announcing that he wants the popular K-pop group to sing at his wedding. Megan Fox is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, and the couple is presently arranging their wedding. The worldwide rapper recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when he discussed Megan and voiced his desire for BTS to play at the wedding.



Image: BTS, Megan Fox/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox in January, and while the pair do not discuss their upcoming wedding, fans appear to have their ideas. We already know that several other celebrities will be in attendance.



Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

MGK wants BTS to perform at their wedding. He said, “Which boy band am I going to know the most songs of? For sure.” He further stated, “But which boy band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS.”

Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

BTS ARMY poked fun, referencing Jin’s famous “Sorry, sorry, we’re so busy” line from their 2021 WIRED Autocomplete Interview. ARMY posted some comments on the video clip of MGK revealing about wanting BTS for his wedding. Also Read: (Video) Jennifer Lopez's beauty secret is out