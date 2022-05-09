Jennifer Lopez's beauty secret is out; actress flaunts her impressive body in sexy black dress

Jennifer Lopez, 52, shared some gorgeous pictures and advertised her beauty cream in a plunging black slip dress, showcasing her toned body.

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her great form in a plunging black slip dress as she posed for yet another breathtaking photo session. The 52-year-old singer flaunted her incredible figure in the form-fitting garment as she posed for the stunning photos to promote her cosmetics brand.



Jennifer was photographed modelling a stunning black gown that showed off her cleavage and lounging seductively in front of the camera.



Jennifer's hair was fashioned in an exquisitely loose updo, highlighting her film siren features while promoting the new JLO Beauty product That Overnight Hustle, an AHA + BHA Resurfacer. (Video)



Rather than releasing a selfie with her twins this year, Lopez sparked outrage by uploading an old video of herself and boyfriend Ben Affleck during an NBA game from the early 2000s. (Video)



The video, which was shot before either of them became parents, shows them each wishing their respective mothers well on their special day. 'Happy Mother's Day to all the mommy's out there!!! [pink hearts emoji]' the Marry Me actress captioned the shot. Lopez and Affleck reconnected last year after being engaged between 2002 and 2004. Also Read: Rihanna’s abuse look was compared to Amber Heard’s done by Johnny Depp