The legendary actress Sridevi delivered superhits with almost every top hero. But do you know the real reason why a Balakrishna-Sridevi movie never happened?
Why the Balakrishna-Sridevi combo never happened
The film industry has seen many super-duper hits from star hero-heroine combos. But some pairings never made it to the big screen, like Nagarjuna-Rambha or Prabhas-Samantha. Similarly, audiences never got to see a Balayya-Sridevi movie. Was it because of a rule Balakrishna set for himself? What was that rule?
Balayya's 50-year film career
Balakrishna, who entered Tollywood as the Nandamuri heir, has countless blockbusters and records to his name. He recently completed 50 years in cinema. The Indian government even planned to honor him. In his long career, he acted with many heroines and launched many careers. However, Sridevi never did a single film with him.
Sridevi, who danced with NT Rama Rao..
Sridevi, a top South star, later conquered Bollywood. While stars like Chiranjevi made hits with her, Balakrishna reportedly refused. The reason is that Sridevi acted in blockbusters opposite his father, the senior NTR, after once playing his granddaughter.
Why didn't Balakrishna act with Sridevi?
Balakrishna felt it wasn't right to star with an actress who was his father's heroine. He also thought they weren't a good match on-screen. Many filmmakers tried to cast them together, but Balakrishna's firm refusal meant the pairing never happened.
Balayya, going strong..
At 65, Balayya is unstoppable, delivering consecutive hits. After four superhits, he's aiming for a double hat-trick. He'll soon greet fans with Akhanda 2, followed by a film with Gopichand Malineni. If both succeed, it's a double hat-trick for him. All eyes are now on Akhanda's roar.