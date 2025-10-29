- Home
It has been four years since South superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021. Fans continue to celebrate his legacy by watching his films, including his 10 highest-grossing movies.
Film James
Released in 2022, James was directed by Chethan Kumar and starred Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand, and Meka Srikanth. Made on a ₹45 crore budget, the film went on to earn ₹112 crore, releasing a year after Puneeth’s untimely passing.
Film Raajakumara
Puneeth Rajkumar’s Raajakumara released in 2017 and was directed by Santhosh Ananddram. Starring Puneeth alongside Priya Anand and Sarath Kumar, the film was made on a ₹20 crore budget and went on to earn ₹75 crore.
Film Anjaniputra
Director Harsha’s Anjaniputra, starring Puneeth Rajkumar along with Rashmika Mandanna and Ramya Krishnan, released in 2017. Made on a ₹17 crore budget, the film went on to earn ₹42.2 crore at the box office.
Film Natasaarvabhowma
Puneeth Rajkumar’s 2019 film Natasaarvabhowma, directed by Pavan Wadeyar, starred Sarojadevi and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. Made on a ₹25 crore budget, the film went on to earn ₹42 crore at the box office.
Film Yuvarathnaa
Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa released in 2021 and was directed by Santhosh Ananddram. Starring Sayyeshaa Saigal and Sonu Gowda alongside Puneeth, the film was made on a ₹25 crore budget and earned ₹40 crore.
Film Doddmane Hudga
Director Suri’s Doddmane Hudga, starring Puneeth Rajkumar alongside Ambareesh and Sumalatha, released in 2016. Made on a ₹18 crore budget, the film went on to earn ₹38 crore at the box office.
Film Gandhada Gudi
The 2022 film Gandhada Gudi, directed by Amoghavarsha, starred Amoghavarsha and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar in lead roles. Made on a ₹15 crore budget, the film went on to earn ₹33 crore at the box office.
Film Jackie
Puneeth Rajkumar’s 2010 film Jackie, directed by Suri, starred Bhavana and Rangayana Raghu in lead roles. Made on a ₹7.5 crore budget, the film went on to earn ₹29 crore at the box office.
Film Milana
Director Prakash’s Milana, starring Puneeth Rajkumar alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pooja Gandhi, released in 2007. Made on a ₹5 crore budget, the film went on to earn ₹28 crore at the box office.
Film Power
Puneeth Rajkumar’s 2014 film Power, directed by K. Madesh, starred Trisha Krishnan and Kelly Dorji in lead roles. Made on a ₹12 crore budget, the film went on to earn ₹21 crore at the box office.