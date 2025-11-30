Who was M S Umesh? Kannada Actor Passes Away At 80 After Battling Cancer
M S Umesh fell at his JP Nagar flat in October, injuring his legs and shoulders, according to the reports. The planned procedure was cancelled when further testing revealed stage-four liver cancer that had spread to other organs.
Veteran Kannada actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh, also known as M S Umesh, died on Sunday, 30 November, at the age of 80, following a battle with cancer. According to the Deccan Herald, he died in Kidwai Hospital,and it was also stated that he had stage-four liver cancer and died surrounded by family members.
Umesh's career in Kannada cinema lasted six decades; according to a Times of India article, he appeared in over 350 films. Umesh, known for his unusual comic timing and ability to bring depth to character parts, collaborated with some of Sandalwood's biggest stars, including Dr. Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, and Anant Nag.
In 1960, he made his acting debut as a child artist in BR Panthulu's Makkala Rajya, launching a career that crossed decades. Over time, he became noted for his emotive speech delivery and distinct combination of humour and passion.
Umesh struggled with his health earlier this year. According to the Times of India, he fell at his JP Nagar apartment in October, resulting in leg and shoulder injuries. Further medical testing indicated that he was fighting stage-four liver cancer, which had already spread to other organs, necessitating the cancellation of the planned operation.
The news of his death has prompted expressions of sympathy from throughout the Kannada cinema industry. According to the Deccan Herald, Shivaraj Thangadgi, Minister for Welfare of Backwards Classes and Kannada and Culture, expressed sadness at Umesh's death, calling him "one of the most talented actors the film industry has seen" and wishing his family and admirers strength during this difficult time.
M S Umesh's death represents the end of an era in Kannada film. From his early days as a child actor to his well-known performances in comedy and drama, his contributions to the business have left an indelible impression. Funeral and last viewing preparations were allegedly arranged at his JP Nagar home.
