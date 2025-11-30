Image Credit : Instagram

Veteran Kannada actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh, also known as M S Umesh, died on Sunday, 30 November, at the age of 80, following a battle with cancer. According to the Deccan Herald, he died in Kidwai Hospital,and it was also stated that he had stage-four liver cancer and died surrounded by family members.

Umesh's career in Kannada cinema lasted six decades; according to a Times of India article, he appeared in over 350 films. Umesh, known for his unusual comic timing and ability to bring depth to character parts, collaborated with some of Sandalwood's biggest stars, including Dr. Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, and Anant Nag.

In 1960, he made his acting debut as a child artist in BR Panthulu's Makkala Rajya, launching a career that crossed decades. Over time, he became noted for his emotive speech delivery and distinct combination of humour and passion.