Image Credit : X

Manorama can be called a treasure of Tamil cinema. Whether it was comedy or character roles, she would nail them. She passed away in 2015. Her loss was a great one for Tamil cinema. Even though she is gone, her films still hold a special place in people's hearts.

Actress Manorama had only one son, named Boopathy. He also acted in movies. Boopathy made his cinema debut in actor Visu's film 'Kudumbam Oru Kadambam'. After that, he acted in small roles. Manorama, who loved her son dearly, even produced a film for him called 'Thoorathu Pachai'. But the film failed.