Who is Vijay Babu? Rape case registered against Malayalam actor (Read details)

A rape case has been registered against prominent Malayalam actor and filmmaker Vijay Babu; read on



An FIR has been registered against Malayalam actor and filmmaker Vijay Babu following a complaint lodged by a Kozhikode resident. Ernakulam South police have registered a case.

According to reports, the victim said she was allegedly repeatedly raped in her flat in Ernakulam to get a role in his movies. On April 22nd, the victim complained to the police against Vijay Babu. It is said, Babu has not been questioned by the police yet.

However, Babu said he was not aware of the report. He also said that he was out of the city on a business trip and would respond after knowing about the case. He also said the police had not yet contacted him.