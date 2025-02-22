Who is Tony Beig? Here's everything you need to know about Nargis Fakri's husband

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has reportedly married entrepreneur Tony Beig in a private Beverly Hills ceremony. While the couple hasn’t confirmed the news, viral images suggest a hush-hush wedding. Tony, a US-based businessman of Kashmiri origin, has been in a relationship with Nargis since 2022

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has reportedly tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur Tony Beig, in a private ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. Although the actress has not made an official statement, images from the intimate wedding have gone viral, fueling speculations. A photo featuring a welcome sign reading ‘Toby and Nargis’ further added to the buzz.

Who is Tony Beig?

Tony Beig, a US-based business tycoon of Kashmiri origin, is known for founding and leading Dioz Group, a global wholesale clothing company. Born in 1984, he has lived in India, Australia, and the US, completing his MBA from Victoria University in Australia. His career took off in 2005 when he became the managing director of Alanic International, an established clothing brand in the US. Despite maintaining a low profile, his relationship with Nargis Fakhri has often brought him into the limelight

article_image2

Reports suggest that Nargis and Tony’s romance began in 2022, and they have been inseparable ever since. The couple has been seen together at various events, and Tony frequently shares glimpses of their time on social media, with Nargis actively engaging with his posts. Recently, both posted pictures from the same pool in Switzerland, hinting that they might be enjoying their honeymoon there.

Nargis Fakhri’s Changed Perspective on Marriage

Previously, Nargis had expressed scepticism about marriage, viewing it as just a label and expressing concerns about infidelity. However, her relationship with Tony appears to have altered her stance, as she has now taken the plunge into matrimony despite her earlier reservations

