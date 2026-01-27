Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Talwiinder in the music industry, is a popular Punjabi singer, songwriter, and music producer. He was born in November 1997 in Tarn Taran, Punjab, and grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area in the United States.

His music combines global music styles like hip-hop, R & B, trap and synth-pop with Punjabi melodies. They often perform with face paint, which they describe as a way to keep their personal and professional lives separate.