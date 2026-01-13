- Home
- Entertainment
- Is Disha Patani Dating Talwinder Sindhu? Airport Sightings and Wedding Appearances Fuel Rumours
Is Disha Patani Dating Talwinder Sindhu? Airport Sightings and Wedding Appearances Fuel Rumours
Disha Patani has sparked fresh dating rumours once again. The actress, earlier linked to Tiger Shroff, is now reportedly dating a singer five years younger, following their frequent public appearances together.
Fresh Dating Buzz Around Disha
Disha Patani is once again making headlines for her personal life. The 33-year-old actress is now being linked to Punjabi singer Talwinder, sparking curiosity among fans and media alike. Their recent public sightings have intensified speculation, especially after they were spotted traveling together for a close friend’s wedding celebration.
.
Airport Sightings Spark Rumours
Disha and Talwinder were seen together at the Mumbai airport, drawing immediate attention. The actress was noticed assisting the singer with his boarding pass. Talwinder, known for keeping a low profile, briefly revealed his face only to the CISF officer before covering up again, avoiding public attention.
Udaipur Arrival Turns Heads
The duo also landed together at the Udaipur airport, where paparazzi were already waiting. To avoid photographs, Talwinder walked ahead of Disha while exiting. He was later seen warmly greeting and hugging actress Mouni Roy, who was also attending Nupur Sanon’s wedding festivities.
Goa Trip Adds to Speculation
Earlier, Disha Patani was spotted in Goa alongside Arshad Warsi, where she was seen sitting in a car with a mystery man. Social media users speculated that the unidentified person could be Talwinder, though no confirmation surfaced, further fuelling dating rumours around the actress.
Disha Patani spotted with Arshad Warsi at Goa Calangute Beach. Any idea who is that guy who has his hands around her?
byu/bollyfanboi inBollyBlindsNGossip
Who Is Talwinder Singh Sidhu?
Talwinder Singh Sidhu, 28, is a popular Punjabi singer, songwriter, and music producer. Known for hits and a distinctive masked appearance, Talwinder intentionally keeps his face hidden to maintain privacy, separating his personal life from his growing public and professional identity in the music industry
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.