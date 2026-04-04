Inside Ramayana’s Rs 4000 Crore Budget: Star Salaries, VFX Spend and More
The teaser for Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' dropped on Hanuman Jayanti, April 2nd. The film's budget is a massive ₹4000 crore. But where is all this money going? We've got the complete breakdown for you.
A whopping ₹800 crore just for marketing?
A report from a Facebook page called Outlook Business claims the makers are spending big on marketing. They're apparently setting aside ₹250 crore for the film's marketing in India, while the overseas campaign could cost around ₹550 crore.
A global release in over 190 countries?
The same report says 'Ramayana' could be the first Indian film to target a release in over 190 countries. The makers plan to release it in 30-50 languages, using an AI-powered strategy for both local and international markets.
Star cast fees cross the ₹500 crore mark
The report also claims the star cast is getting paid a hefty amount. Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor, is taking home the biggest paycheck, and Yash, who plays the villain, isn't far behind. Here's a look at the fees for the main actors:
- Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Ram): ₹150 crore
- Yash (Raavan): ₹100-150 crore
- Sunny Deol (Hanuman): ₹45-50 crore
- Sai Pallavi (Goddess Sita): ₹10-12 crore
It's believed that the total fees for the entire cast will touch the ₹500 crore mark.
Crores being spent on the film's music
The report also reveals that the makers are spending crores on 'Ramayana's' music. To give the music a global touch, they've brought on board Hans Zimmer, an international composer and music producer who has won 2 Oscars, 1 BAFTA, 3 Golden Globes, and 5 Grammys. His fee is reportedly around ₹70-80 crore. A.R. Rahman, who has 6 National Awards, 2 Oscars, 1 BAFTA, and 1 Golden Globe to his name, has also composed music for 'Ramayana'. His fee is said to be around ₹40-50 crore.
8-time Oscar-winning company handles VFX
The film's producer is Namit Malhotra, who owns 'Prime Focus', the world's largest independent integrated media services company. He is also the CEO of the British-Indian subsidiary DNEG, which is famous for its visual effects. This company has won 8 Oscars for VFX and is now creating the effects for 'Ramayana', a task that is rumoured to cost several hundred crores.
Massive spending on production costs too
The team is shooting 'Ramayana' at various locations in India and abroad, and the shoot is still ongoing. On top of that, the makers are spending crores on other production aspects like costumes, grand sets, jewellery, weapons, makeup, and lighting. This brings the total budget for both parts of the film, from shooting to release, to approximately ₹4000 crore. The first part will release on Diwali 2026, and the second part will follow on Diwali 2027.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.