The report also claims the star cast is getting paid a hefty amount. Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor, is taking home the biggest paycheck, and Yash, who plays the villain, isn't far behind. Here's a look at the fees for the main actors:

Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Ram): ₹150 crore

₹150 crore Yash (Raavan): ₹100-150 crore

₹100-150 crore Sunny Deol (Hanuman): ₹45-50 crore

₹45-50 crore Sai Pallavi (Goddess Sita): ₹10-12 crore

It's believed that the total fees for the entire cast will touch the ₹500 crore mark.