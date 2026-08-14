Austria has selected Markus Schleinzer's period drama 'Rose', starring Sandra Huller, as its official submission for the Best International Feature category at the 99th Academy Awards in 2027. Huller won a Silver Bear for her role in the film.

Austria has selected Sandra Huller-starrer 'Rose' as its official submission for the Best International Feature category at the 99th Academy Awards, entering Markus Schleinzer's period drama into the 2027 Oscar race, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

About the Film 'Rose'

The black-and-white film, directed by Schleinzer, stars Huller as Rose, a woman living in rural Germany in the 17th century who disguises herself as a male farmer to pursue a life that would otherwise have been prohibited for women at the time. The fictionalised composite character of Rose was based on hundreds of comparable cases from the period. 'Rose' premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, where Huller won the Silver Bear for Best Lead Performance for her role in the film.

Mubi is releasing the film in North America and several international territories, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia and Latin America. The Match Factory is handling worldwide sales, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Huller's Awards Season Pedigree

Huller has previously earned significant recognition at the Academy Awards. She received a Best Actress nomination for Anatomy of a Fall in 2024. In the same year, she starred in Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest, which won the Oscar for Best International Feature. Her international breakthrough came with Maren Ade's Toni Erdmann in 2016, which received an Oscar nomination in the Best International Feature category, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Huller has also starred alongside Ryan Gosling in Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's 'Project Hail Mary' and headlines Pawel Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland', which premiered at Cannes and is considered a strong awards-season contender.

Key Oscar Dates

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will announce the 15 films shortlisted for Best International Feature Film on December 15. The five nominees will be announced on January 21, 2027. The 99th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027.