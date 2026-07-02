Kangana Ranaut returns to 'Lock Upp Season 2' and questions contestant Ram Kapoor's performance and attitude. The promo for the Judgement Day episode shows her grilling Ram before the season's first elimination, which will air on July 4.

The upcoming Judgement Day episode of 'Lock Upp Season 2' is set to bring high drama as former host Kangana Ranaut returns to the show as 'Janta Ki Awaaz'. In the latest promo, Kangana is seen questioning contestant Ram Kapoor over his performance and attitude inside the house. The promo, released after Episode 5, shows Kangana reviewing the contestants' journey so far before the first elimination of the season.

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During her interaction with the inmates, she turns her attention to Ram Kapoor and questions whether he is taking the competition seriously. Kangana tells Ram, "Ram, game ko seriously nahi lena tha, aur agar lagta hai ki you are too big for this jail toh aap aaye ho kyun? Apni ye fuhadpan dikhane ke liye?" Ram replies, "Jab waqt aayega (When the right time comes), I will own my truth as well and as better than anybody here." Before he can continue, Kangana stops him and says, "Don't defend yourself if you want to improve." View this post on Instagram

Ram Kapoor's Attitude Under Scrutiny

This is not the first time Ram's game has come under the scanner. Earlier, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh had also asked him to rethink his approach. However, Ram maintained that he would not change his attitude inside the house.

First Elimination Looms

The upcoming episode will also see Kangana review the contestants' performances from their first week before announcing the season's first eviction. The episode will stream on July 4. Meanwhile, Ssunita Ahuja, Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Chaudhary have secured themselves from elimination. Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Shrestha Iyer, Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Grover continue to remain in the danger zone.

About 'Lock Upp Season 2'

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' features 15 contestants from television, social media and the entertainment industry. The reality show streams on Netflix every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm. (ANI)