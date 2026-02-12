- Home
Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah's wife, is one of the most prominent female cricket anchors. Bumrah and Sanjana's relationship became public in March 2021 after becoming formal. No buildup. No leaks. Just wedding images and a quiet announcement.
Meet Jasprit Bumrah’s Glamorous Wife
Sanjana Ganesan has become well-known not just as the wife of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, but also as a renowned sports journalist and television personality in her own right. Her rise from an educated young woman in Pune to a well-known media figure on cricket broadcasts has piqued the interest of both fans and journalists. In this article, we'll look at her origins, career, personal life, and important achievements.
Early Life and Education.
Sanjana Ganesan was born on May 6, 1991, in Pune, Maharashtra, and grew up in a loving, middle-class household.
Education and college: She attended The Bishop's School in Pune and went on to get a B.Tech degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Technology.
Pageants and early interests: Sanjana was a finalist in Femina Miss India, demonstrating talent in modelling and public speaking before transitioning to journalism.
Work in Sports Media
Sanjana Ganesan's transformation from a computer student and pageant finalist to a reputable sports anchor exemplifies her adaptability and perseverance. With her personal journey alongside one of India's most successful cricketers, her narrative continues to captivate viewers, making her a well-known figure in both media and sporting circles.
Meeting Jasprit Bumrah: A Love Story.
First encounter: Sanjana and Jasprit Bumrah met during an interview at the Indian Premier League, where she was working as a broadcaster and was familiar with the Indian cricket circuit.
Growing relationship: Their friendship evolved into romance, based on common interests and mutual respect.
Private wedding: The pair married on March 15, 2021, in a private ceremony in Goa that was attended by close relatives and friends.
Personal Life and Family
Parenthood: Sanjana and Bumrah welcomed their first child, a son called Angad Jasprit Bumrah, in September 2023, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their family life.
Balancing media and family: While Sanjana continues to work in the media, she also publishes photos of her family on social media, integrating professional and personal life.
Social Media Presence and Popularity.
Fan engagement: Sanjana is active on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she publishes snippets about her life, travels, and career, earning a significant following.
Recognition: Her professional accomplishments and personable personality have elevated her above the status of "Bumrah's wife" in the eyes of many cricket fans.
Who is Jasprit Bumrah's wife?
Jasprit Bumrah's wife is Sanjana Ganesan, a sports broadcaster who is intimately involved in cricket broadcasts and live match coverage.
When did Jasprit Bumrah marry Sanjana Ganesan?
They married on March 15, 2021, at a private ceremony in Goa.
What does Sanjana Ganesan do?
She works as a sports broadcaster, hosting cricket shows, conducting interviews, and covering important tournaments.
