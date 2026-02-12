Sanjana Ganesan was born on May 6, 1991, in Pune, Maharashtra, and grew up in a loving, middle-class household.

Education and college: She attended The Bishop's School in Pune and went on to get a B.Tech degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Technology.

Pageants and early interests: Sanjana was a finalist in Femina Miss India, demonstrating talent in modelling and public speaking before transitioning to journalism.