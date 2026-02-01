Jasprit Bumrah recorded his career's most expensive T20 figures (0/58) in the 5th T20I vs New Zealand. Despite his spell, India won by 46 runs, powered by Ishan Kishan's 103 and Arshdeep Singh's 5-wicket haul, to clinch the series 4-1.

India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah registered his most expensive bowling figures in the high-scoring 5th India vs New Zealand match at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Bumrah conceded 58 runs for no wicket against the Black Caps on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bumrah's Unwanted Record

Jasprit Bumrah's 0/58 marks his most expensive bowling figures in 262 T20 matches, surpassing his previous worst of 1/56 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Delhi during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

He also conceded 22 runs in his third over, making it his costliest over in T20Is, edging past the 21 runs he gave away against England in Kanpur in 2017.

A Breakdown of the Spell

After India racked up 271 on the board, courtesy of Ishan Kishan's 23-ball 103 runs knock and skipper Suryakumar Yadav's 30-ball 63, the Indian bowling was opened by Arshdeep Singh, while Hardik Pandya bowled the second over. Bumrah came on to bowl after four overs had been completed, with New Zealand at 56/1 against the Men in Blue.

Bumrah only conceded 10 in the first over of his spell, but went for 14 in the second and the team's 10th as Rachin Ravindra hit him for six, followed by a boundary scored by Glenn Phillips in the same over.

His most expensive T20I over came when Bumrah came to bowl his third and India's 14th over. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell took the express pacer for a boundary and then followed it up with two consecutive sixes before Bevon Jacobs also scored a boundary in the over, with the visitors claiming 22 runs in the over.

Bumrah bowled his last over of the day when he came on to bowl the 18th over. He went for 13 runs in the over as Ish Sodhi and Jacob Duffy both scored a four each off Bumrah as he finished with bowling figures of 0-58 in 4 overs.

Match Summary: India Clinch Series 4-1

Coming to the result of the match, a 43-ball 103 by Ishan Kishan, strong support from skipper Suryakumar Yadav (63 runs off 30 balls) and a five-wicket haul by Arshdeep Singh (5/51 in 4 overs) powered India to a dominant 46-run win over New Zealand in the fifth T20I.

India posted a massive 271/5 after opting to bat, with Ishan Kishan sharing a 137-run partnership with Suryakumar. Chasing 272, New Zealand fought back through Finn Allen's explosive 80 off 38 balls, but lost momentum as Arshdeep and Axar Patel (3/33 in 4 overs) struck at regular intervals. Arshdeep claimed his maiden T20I five-for as New Zealand were bowled out for 225 in 19.4 overs. The win helped India clinch the five-match T20I series 4-1. (ANI)