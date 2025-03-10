Who is RJ Mahvash? Mystery woman spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal enjoying Ind vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Read Full Article

Yuzvendra Chahal, an Indian spinner, made waves after being caught with popular social media influencer RJ Mahvash at the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made the news on Sunday after being photographed with popular social media influencer RJ Mahvash at India's Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai. The 34-year-old spinner is now going through a difficult period in his personal life, as he is divorced from his wife Dhanashree Verma.

Chahal's appearance alongside Mahvash piqued fans' interest, and they flocked to social media to learn more about the couple. However, this is not the first time the two have been sighted together. Mahvash posted a photo of herself with Chahal in December of last year, prompting relationship rumours between them.

Who is R.J. Mahvash?

Mahvash is an Aligrah-born YouTuber who is well-known for her prank videos. Mahvash earned her bachelor's degree from Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. She then earned a Master's degree in mass communication from Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. Apart from pranks, she is also a well-known radio DJ who began her career at Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM. Mahvash is well-known on YouTube for her funny and relevant material, as well as her videos that inspire women.

According to many sources, Mahvash turned down an invitation to appear on the 14th season of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss, as well as an offer from Bollywood, to focus on her social media material.

Dating rumours with Chahal

Mahvash openly slammed down the trolls after her Instagram image with Chahal prompted relationship rumours, calling the assertions "baseless". She even encouraged people to respect her privacy and not propagate bogus news. Seeing this, Chahal stepped forward and asked supporters not to spread such rumours because they had caused so much anguish to his family. Chahal will represent Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025. In the major auction held in December of last year, PBKS paid a staggering Rs 18 crore for his services.

Mahvash is also well-known for her dynamic radio presence and captivating voice. She has over 1.4 million Instagram followers and over 787K subscribers to her own YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Dhanashree and Chahal have unfollowed each other on Instagram and erased photos of one other from their social media accounts. They got married in a small ceremony in December 2020. According to reports, they plan to announce their divorce shortly.

However, she criticised the 'baseless' claims and asked everyone to let people to live peacefully. She had indirectly blasted Dhanashree's public relations staff for 'dragging' her name into the scandal. "A few stories and theories have been floating on the internet. It's hilarious to see how ridiculous these rumours are. If you are seen with someone of the other gender, does it mean you are dating them? I am sorry, what year is it? And how many individuals are you all dating now?" Mahvash enquired.

She continued, "I've been patient for 2-3 days, but I'm not going to let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Allow individuals to live peacefully with their friends and family throughout difficult times.

