One of the most important occasions in their relationship was Varun’s decision to leave his well-paying architectural job to pursue a professional cricket career. It was a hazardous move with no guarantees of success.

Neha, on the other hand, remained steadfast at his side. She encouraged him to pursue his passion and even told him that they would be financially secure while he pursued his goal. Her faith and emotional support allowed Varun the courage to take the risk, which eventually revolutionised his career.

The pair had intended to marry in early 2020, but had to postpone it because to the COVID-19 epidemic. They were married on December 12, 2020, in an intimate ceremony attended by close relatives and friends. In November 2022, they received their first child, a newborn boy called Aathman, ushering in a new chapter in their life.