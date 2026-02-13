- Home
- Entertainment
- Who is Neha Khedekar? Meet Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife; Know Their Heartwarming Love Story
Who is Neha Khedekar? Meet Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife; Know Their Heartwarming Love Story
Neha Khedekar, the wife of Indian cricketer Varun Chakravarthy, is the one who rules his heart, but he is the one who rules the pitch. Learn more about how she stood by him when no one else did by continuing to read.
Meet Varun Chakravarthy's wife Neha Khedekar
Varun Chakravarthy, an Indian cricketer, is generally regarded for his mysterious spin and outstanding career in professional cricket. But behind his amazing success story lies a continual source of strength: his wife, Neha Khedekar. Despite her preference for anonymity, Neha has had a significant impact on Varun’s professional and personal life.
Who is Neha Khedekar?
Neha Khedekar is best known as the life partner of Indian cricketer Varun Chakravarthy, but she is far more than simply a famous spouse. She is a quiet person who prefers to live away from the media spotlight and has a low public profile.
Despite Varun’s rising popularity, Neha has always kept her personal life private, seldom appearing in the media.
Meet Varun Chakravarthy's wife Neha Khedekar
She was born in Mumbai and raised alongside her siblings in a close-knit household. Her interests apparently include travel, photography, and cricket, which is a great fit with her husband’s work.
While Varun’s cricket career has been publicly publicised, Neha has remained a silent source of support, particularly during his most uncertain periods.
How Varun Chakravarthy and Neha Khedekar met.
Varun and Neha originally met in college, when he was studying architecture. Their friendship eventually developed into a romantic connection, and the couple dated for several years before marrying. Varun was not yet a professional cricketer when this happened. Like many recent grads, he had accepted a steady career as an architect. However, his love of cricket never waned, and Neha was one of the few individuals who fully understood his goal.
The pivotal stage in their love story
One of the most important occasions in their relationship was Varun’s decision to leave his well-paying architectural job to pursue a professional cricket career. It was a hazardous move with no guarantees of success.
Neha, on the other hand, remained steadfast at his side. She encouraged him to pursue his passion and even told him that they would be financially secure while he pursued his goal. Her faith and emotional support allowed Varun the courage to take the risk, which eventually revolutionised his career.
The pair had intended to marry in early 2020, but had to postpone it because to the COVID-19 epidemic. They were married on December 12, 2020, in an intimate ceremony attended by close relatives and friends. In November 2022, they received their first child, a newborn boy called Aathman, ushering in a new chapter in their life.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.