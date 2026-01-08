- Home
The teaser for Rocking Star Yash's movie 'Toxic' is out. Many loved Yash's look as Raya, revealed on his birthday. It got a million views in just one hour on YouTube. So, what did the viewers have to say about the teaser?
What did the viewers say?
Yash has gone naughty. We never expected these steamy scenes. It felt like watching Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'. I never expected this from Yash, it was a total shock.
Yash's movie dialogue comes true
Fans are quoting Yash's old movie dialogues: 'After Shravana, my boy will be on top. Others can rule until I arrive, but once I'm here, it's my time.'
Yash took it seriously
It seems Yash has taken the dialogue 'I don't like violence, but violence likes me' very seriously.
What did Radhika Pandit say?
This movie has a lot of steamy scenes. So, Radhika Pandit must be thinking, 'Just wait till you get home...'
The dialogue is superb
The 'Daddy's home' dialogue is awesome. The movie feels like a fairytale with Hollywood-level quality. The cinematography is just amazing.
