Muthukumaran is at the centre of intense public discussion after Wahidha Begum's serious allegations against him.

INSTA FAME WAHIDHA_AKDHAR MAKES SUICIDE ATTEMPT AFTER ACCUSING BIGGBOSS TAMIL WINNER MUTHUKUMARAN OF CHEATING HER

A woman identified as Wahidha Begum posted a video on Instagram accusing Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 winner Muthukumaran of deceiving her in a relationship and later attempted suicide, according to her social media posts.

Muthukumaran won the eighth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, a reality show aired on a private television channel. He gained public attention during the programme for his views on the Tamil language.

In the video, Wahidha Begum said she had been recovering from a previous failed relationship when Muthukumaran told her that he loved her. She claimed that he subsequently became intimate with her and later ended the relationship, leaving her distressed.

She said in the video that Muthukumaran was responsible for her decision to attempt suicide. The video circulated on social media and drew reactions from viewers.

A few hours later, Wahidha updated her Instagram status, stating that she had survived the attempt. Details regarding when and where the incident occurred, including whether she received medical treatment, were not immediately available.

The allegations made by Wahidha Begum on social media had not been independently established. No response from Muthukumaran was mentioned in the information available.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

@wahidha_akdhar

#CrimeSelvaraj #Chennai #ChennaiPolice #ChennaiUpdates #WahidhaBegum #WahidhaAkdhar #InstaFameWahidha #SuicideAttempt #Muthukumaran #BiggbossSeason8Winner #BiggbossTamil

— A Selvaraj (@Crime_Selvaraj) October 8, 2026