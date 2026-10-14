Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt reunites with actor Prashant Narayanan after 15 years for ‘Naam: To Live Is War’. Bhatt praised Narayanan's 'fearless' acting. The film also stars Shefali Bagga, Veer Pahariya, and Varun Sharma, and is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev.

Filmmaker and producer Mahesh Bhatt is reuniting with actor Prashant Narayanan after 15 years for the upcoming film ‘Naam: To Live Is War’, which also stars Shefali Bagga, Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma. Bhatt and Narayanan previously worked together on the 2011 film ‘Murder 2’. The upcoming project marks their reunion, with Narayanan joining a cast that also includes Vijyant Koli.

'Fearless, Unfiltered Madness'

Speaking about working with Narayanan again, Bhatt said the actor brought an intense and distinctive approach to his role in ‘Murder 2’. “Prashant is a rare breed of actor who doesn't just wear a character; he completely consumes it. When we worked together on Murder 2, he brought a kind of fearless, unfiltered madness to the screen that is very hard to find. For Naam: To Live Is War, the story demanded a presence that is deeply intense, unpredictable, and fiercely authentic. Reconnecting with him after 15 years felt seamless,” he said in a statement.

The ace director also spoke about Bagga's contribution to the film, highlighting her energy and approach to the character. “Shefali brings an incredible, raw energy and an effortless screen presence that instantly connects with the viewer. Her natural curiosity and willingness to dive deep into her character brought something entirely unique to the narrative,” he added.

'Pure Magic on Set'

Producers Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay said the film brought together a cast suited to the story and the director's vision. “Bringing Naam: To Live Is War to life has been an incredible ride. When you have a visionary like Mahesh Bhatt guiding the pulse of the story, and a director like Sidhaant Sachdev translating that vision with absolute clarity, you need a cast that can match that fire. Watching Veer, Varun, Prashant, and Shefali feed off each other's energy on set was pure magic. We can't wait for audiences to witness the raw power of this film,” the producers said.

An 'Intense, Exhilarating Journey'

Director Sidhaant Sachdev described the project as an intense experience, crediting the cast and producers for supporting his approach to the story. “Directing Naam: To Live Is War has been an intense, exhilarating journey. When you have legendary mentors like Mahesh Bhatt guiding the soul of the story, and producers who trust your vision completely, your job as a director becomes about letting the characters breathe. Every actor in this film from Veer and Varun to Prashant, and Shefali, brought a raw honesty to the set that elevated every single frame,” Sachdev said.

‘Naam: To Live Is War’ is directed by Sachdev and produced by Chawda and Upadhyay under the banner of Utsav Entertainment and Productions. (ANI)