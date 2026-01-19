Kabir Bahia recently posted a carousel of pictures from Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben’s wedding, captioned with a simple note about memories and people. While several photos featured friends and family, one particular image drew instant attention. Kriti Sanon and Kabir were seen standing close together, relaxed and stylish, appearing perfectly at ease in each other’s company.

Kriti wore a striking teal-green gown, while Kabir chose a classic all-white outfit. Reports highlighted that Kriti’s gown was designed by a fashion label launched by her sister Nupur along with their mother, adding a personal and emotional touch to the look. Other photos from the celebrations showed the two together during haldi festivities and later at the Mumbai reception, strengthening the buzz around their bond.

Even the comment section turned playful, with Nupur joking about missing her own wedding pictures and Varun Sharma dropping affectionate reactions. Fans quickly connected the dots, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.