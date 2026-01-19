Did Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia Make Relationship Instagram Official? Check Here
Kriti Sanon has not confirmed her relationship status, but recent wedding pictures shared by Kabir Bahia have reignited dating rumours. Their close appearances at Nupur Sanon’s wedding are now grabbing widespread attention online
VIRAL WEDDING PHOTOS SET SOCIAL MEDIA TALKING
Kabir Bahia recently posted a carousel of pictures from Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben’s wedding, captioned with a simple note about memories and people. While several photos featured friends and family, one particular image drew instant attention. Kriti Sanon and Kabir were seen standing close together, relaxed and stylish, appearing perfectly at ease in each other’s company.
Kriti wore a striking teal-green gown, while Kabir chose a classic all-white outfit. Reports highlighted that Kriti’s gown was designed by a fashion label launched by her sister Nupur along with their mother, adding a personal and emotional touch to the look. Other photos from the celebrations showed the two together during haldi festivities and later at the Mumbai reception, strengthening the buzz around their bond.
Even the comment section turned playful, with Nupur joking about missing her own wedding pictures and Varun Sharma dropping affectionate reactions. Fans quickly connected the dots, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.
AIRPORT SPOTTINGS AND FAMILY FUNCTIONS ADD TO THE RUMOURS
Speculation around Kriti and Kabir has been circulating for months, but it gained serious traction when the two were spotted arriving together at the airport ahead of Nupur’s wedding in Udaipur. Kabir’s consistent presence throughout the intimate family celebrations raised eyebrows, as close-knit wedding functions usually include only close friends and relatives.
Public Appearances
Their repeated public appearances, from travel moments to wedding festivities, have convinced fans that this is more than casual friendship. However, both Kriti and Kabir have remained tight-lipped, choosing not to address the reports directly.
KRITI’S PAST STATEMENT ABOUT A NON-INDUSTRY CRUSH RESURFACES
Adding another layer to the story, fans have revisited Kriti’s earlier appearance on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s show, where she admitted her crush was “not from the industry.” This statement now seems to align perfectly with current speculation, as Kabir Bahia is not part of the film world.
While relationship confirmation remains absent, the timing of her old remark and the recent wedding sightings have convinced many followers that the actress may have quietly found love outside Bollywood.
On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush, keeping her career momentum strong even as her personal life grabs headlines.
