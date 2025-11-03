Who Is Jim Curtis? Meet Jennifer Aniston’s New Boyfriend And Wellness Expert
Jennifer Aniston has officially introduced her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, to the world. On November 2, the 56-year-old Friends star shared a touching black-and-white photo on Instagram, where she was seen warmly embracing Curtis from behind. The birthday post served as her first open declaration of their relationship, suggesting that she has now moved on from her 2018 separation from actor Justin Theroux.
Speculation about Aniston’s romance with Curtis began back in July 2025, when the two were spotted vacationing together in Mallorca, Spain. Within a short time, reports from People and Us Weekly confirmed that the actress was indeed dating Curtis, a wellness specialist with expertise in hypnotherapy, spiritual coaching, and entrepreneurship.
Who Is Jim Curtis?
Jim Curtis describes himself as a wellness leader, author, and life coach dedicated to helping people overcome personal barriers through subconscious work, mindfulness, and healing practices. His professional background includes senior roles at WebMD and Everyday Health, but his career direction changed dramatically due to personal health struggles.
At the age of 22, Curtis was diagnosed with spinal cord lesions that led to chronic pain, muscle spasms, and mobility challenges. In a 2018 interview with Fast Company, he spoke about how the illness progressed rapidly and affected his ability to walk. This difficult experience became the cornerstone of his holistic philosophy. On his website, Curtis writes that his illness compelled him to confront the limiting beliefs and emotional pain that once kept him trapped in sadness and isolation.
He has written two books — The Stimulati Experience (2017) and Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide (2024, co-authored with Sara Hadir) — both focusing on healing, empowerment, and transformation.
The Couple’s Path to Going Public
Aniston and Curtis’s journey to making their relationship public was a subtle one. In May 2025, fans noticed that Aniston had tagged Curtis in a post featuring one of his books. A few months later, she shared a series of serene summer pictures that included Curtis watching a sunset, accompanied by a caption expressing gratitude for the season.
Their public appearances became more noticeable in September 2025 during The Morning Show Season 4 premiere. While Aniston graced the red carpet, Curtis was seen offering his support quietly from the sidelines.
Outside his wellness practice, Curtis co-founded UFACTORY, a creative agency that supports entrepreneurs and digital creators in building their personal brands. His motivational posts have gathered over half a million followers online, and he has worked with several high-profile clients, including Miranda Kerr and Julianne Hough.
Together, Aniston and Curtis seem to share a bond rooted in personal growth and emotional resilience — a connection that fans hope will mark a happy new chapter in the actress’s life.