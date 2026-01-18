BBK 12 concluded with Kavya Shaiva finishing in the Top 4. Despite facing labels and constant teasing during the season, she stayed determined. Her brother’s confident prediction of her victory did not materialise, sparking discussion among fans.

The grand journey of Bigg BossKannada Season 12 has officially come to an end after weeks of intense competition, drama, and emotional moments. The season featured multiple contestants, each battling challenges, tasks, and public scrutiny to secure a place in the finale. Among them, Kavya Shaiva emerged as the second runner-up, finishing in third place, marking a significant milestone in her Bigg Boss journey.

Branded as ‘Gilli’s Kavya’ and ‘Free Product’

Throughout the season, Kavya Shaiva was often tagged with labels such as “Gilli’s Kavya Shaiva” and “Free product”, terms that followed her both inside and outside the house. Despite these labels and constant commentary surrounding her identity, Kavya remained focused and continued her game with determination, refusing to let the tags define her journey.

Kavya Shaiva may not have been the strongest contestant in physical tasks, but she never backed away from participating. She consistently attempted every task without complaint. The phrase “Kavya because of Gilli” became common in the house, with Kavya repeatedly stating that Gilli’s constant teasing affected her gameplay. While Kavya struggled to break free from this narrative, Gilli continued teasing her throughout the season.

Bigg Boss Condemns Family Week Hints

During Family Week, Kavya Shaiva’s family visited the house and indirectly hinted at public perceptions surrounding her gameplay. This prompted Bigg Boss to intervene and condemn the remarks, stating that such indications were against the spirit of the show. Despite the controversy, Kavya was not eliminated at that stage and continued her journey towards the finale.

What Did Kavya’s Brother Karthik Say?

Earlier, Kavya Shaiva’s brother Karthik made a strong public statement in her defence.

He said:“If negativity is being created about Kavya without any reason, it only shows how much fear she has instilled in the PR teams of other contestants. Do you think you can bring Kavya down? That won’t happen. There is still a lot to see. On the grand finale day, Kiccha Sudeep will hold Kavya Shaiva’s hand and raise it.”

Karthik’s Words Prove Incorrect

Following the finale results, Karthik’s statement was widely trolled on social media. His confident prediction did not materialise, as Kavya finished the season as the second runner-up. In hindsight, the remarks made with certainty have proven to be incorrect, becoming a topic of discussion among viewers and fans online.