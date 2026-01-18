Massive crowds of Gilli fans gathered outside the BBK 12 finale venue at Jollywood Studio in Bidadi, leading to chaos, road blockades, and bike silencer firing. Police deployed heavy security and conducted a mild lathi charge to control.

On the occasion of the Bigg BossKannada Season 12 finale, massive crowds of fans gathered outside the Bigg Boss house at Jollywood Studio in Bidadi, turning the area into a hub of loud celebrations and heightened excitement. With fan enthusiasm spiralling out of control even before the official announcement, police were forced to deploy over 50 personnel, including a KSRP platoon, to maintain law and order. Bidadi police were also stationed at the venue amid growing concerns over crowd management.

Fans Begin Celebrations Ahead of Official Results

Even before the finale results were declared, fans began celebrating their favourite contestants. Celebrations by Gilli’s supporters reached extreme levels, with the area around Jollywood Studio echoing with the sound of drums, slogans, cheers, and continuous dancing. The festive atmosphere quickly escalated into chaos as crowds blocked roads and ignored repeated police warnings.

Bike Silencer Firing Adds to Chaos

The situation worsened when some fans began firing modified bike silencers, intensifying the noise and disorder. Fans stood in the middle of the road, shouting slogans and refusing to disperse despite repeated police requests. With the crowd refusing to cooperate, police struggled to bring the situation under control.

Fans Attempt to Enter Studio Gate; Police Act

As the crowd swelled further, a group of fans attempted to enter the Jollywood Studio gate, raising serious security concerns. To prevent any untoward incident, police carried out a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Despite this, fan enthusiasm showed no signs of waning, with celebrations continuing on the road.

Slogans, Dancing and Victory Chants Continue

The shouting and cheering intensified outside the studio gate as fans danced while waving Gilli’s flags. Some were seen shouting his dialogues, while others poured milk on banners and garlanded cutouts, beginning victory celebrations even before the official declaration of the results.

Studio Surroundings Covered With Flexes and Cutouts

Well ahead of the finale announcement, the area surrounding Jollywood Studio was filled with flex boards, banners, and massive cutouts. Fans erected large cutouts of Gilli and Kavya, showcasing the scale of support and the frenzy surrounding the finale.

Police Enforce Strict Security Measures

To prevent the situation from escalating further, additional police personnel, including Bidadi police, were deployed and strict security arrangements were put in place. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to avoid any untoward incidents.

Overall, fan enthusiasm outside Jollywood Studio has reached its peak ahead of the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale. If Gilli is declared the winner, celebrations are expected to intensify further following the official announcement.