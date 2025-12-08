Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru Honeymoon: Guess Their Romantic Destination?
Samantha Honeymoon: Star heroine Samantha and Bollywood director Raj Nidimoru have tied the knot. This is the second marriage for both, and there's talk they're searching for romantic places for their honeymoon. So, when is Samantha's honeymoon trip?
Samantha - Raj Nidimoru Wedding
After her divorce, Samantha fell for 'The Family Man' director Raj Nidimoru. The couple tied the knot at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Samantha later made it official by posting photos on her social media.
Samantha back to shooting immediately after wedding..
Samantha didn't take a long break after her wedding. Just three days later, she was back at work on her new film 'Maa Inti Bangaram,' which she is also producing. Fans are praising her dedication for not taking an immediate honeymoon.
Samantha - Raj Honeymoon When and Where?
After their wedding, rumors about Samantha and Raj's honeymoon spread online. Since she returned to work, many thought they'd skip it. But new buzz suggests they're planning a long trip to Europe later. This remains unconfirmed.
Samantha busy as a producer..
Samantha is acting less and producing more, with her film 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. She also runs clothing and perfume businesses. After her divorce and battling myositis for over a year, she has recovered and is now getting back to work.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.