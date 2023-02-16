Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Fahad Ahmad? Actress Swara Bhasker marries political leader activist- report

    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 5:47 PM IST

    Swara Bhasker, an actress, confirmed her engagement to political activist Fahad Ahmad on Twitter. On January 6, 2023, the two had a judicial marriage.

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker surprised us as she announced her marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad on Thursday, February 16, via her social media handles. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    The pair married at a judicial ceremony, for which they filed documents last month. Swara released a cute video of their love-filled journey together.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! (sic)"
     

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Replying to Swara on Twitter, Fahad wrote, "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara", and added a red heart and a couple of kisses emoji.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Who is Fahad Ahmad?
    According to reports, Fahad Ahmad is a State President at Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a Youth Wing of Samajwadi Party Maharashtra. Not just that, he is also a TEDx speaker. Also Read: From Cirkus to The Night Manager to Lost and many more are releasing this weekend (Feb 17)

    Photo Courtesy: Twitter

    Ahmad earned a bachelor's degree from Aligarh Muslim University and a master's degree in social work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai. In 2017 and 2018, he was elected General Secretary of the TISS Student Union. Also Read: Pathaan Day again on February 17: Shah Rukh Khan's film tickets at Rs 110-read details

