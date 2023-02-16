Pathaan Day again on February 17: Shah Rukh Khan's film tickets at Rs 110-read details

Given the phenomenal success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, leading multiplex chains have agreed to mark Pathaan Day on Friday, February 17. Tickets will be offered at a fixed price of Rs 110.

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's mega success, is unstoppable. The film, released in theatres on January 25, has reached the Rs 500 crore club, and celebrations are abounding.

Pathaan is furious with the ticket counters, and understandably so. Top movie chains have opted to mark Pathaan Day, which is fantastic news for fans because the picture will have a great fourth Friday. What will be thrilling for fans tomorrow?

Pathaan Day in Theatres

The all-time blockbuster Pathaan, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a record run at the box office and it has so far gathered over 963 crore revenue globally. To commemorate Pathaan's status as the highest-grossing Hindi film in history, prominent theatre chains in India - PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, Movietime, MuktaA2 & other participating theatres - have joined forces to declare this Friday Pathaan Day! These theatres have determined that each Pathaan ticket would cost Rs.110 across all locations.

Shah Rukh, known for his witty comments, reacted to the news on Twitter while replying to Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of Yash Raj Films. He responded to Rohan and wrote, “Oh oh ab toh phir dekhni padhegi. What a good thing to do. Thank u yrf…Can u arrange some free popcorn also? No?? (sic).”

About Pathaan

Pathaan brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham for the first time. Siddharth Anand wrote and directed the film, which Yash Raj Films produced. It is the fourth episode in the YRF Spy Universe and Khan's follow-up to Zero (2018). The film was released on January 25, 2023, along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan, a RAW field agent in the film. The soundtrack of Pathaan is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and the score is composed by Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara. Salman Khan also made an explosive appearance in the flick.