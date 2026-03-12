Netflix is developing a scripted series on the lives of Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. The show will explore their complex love story, betrayals, and art, with Patricia Riggen and Gabriel Ripstein set to direct the untitled project.

Netflix Announces Series on Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera

Netflix is set to bring a series based on Mexican artist and cultural icon Frida Kahlo and her artist-husband, Diego Rivera. According to Deadline, the streaming giant has been working on a scripted series that will follow the couple's journey, especially their love story, betrayals, and artistic work that were shaped by the political and social atmosphere of the time. It will be directed by Patricia Riggen and Gabriel Ripstein, with Monica Lozano of Alebrije Producciones producing. Maria Renee Prudencio will be the head writer on the series, which is yet to receive a title.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A 'Bomb Wrapped in Silk'

"It tells the story of a woman who refuses to be only a muse and decides to tell her own version of pain, and of a man who tries to sustain his creative genius despite his contradictions--showing how their relationship became a driving force, a battlefield, and a public spectacle. The series is the story of a bomb wrapped in silk; a bomb that is the two of them, that is Mexico, and that is, inevitably, the entire world," Netflix said in a statement, as quoted by Deadline.

Exploring 'Intimate Spaces' Beyond the Myth

Carolina Leconte, VP of Content for Mexico at Netflix, spoke about upcoming series, suggesting how it would take audiences into the couple's most intimate spaces. "It's a daring proposal that takes us into the most intimate spaces of two figures we feel have been exhausted by myth, but whose true story we have not yet dared to face directly," she said.

While Netflix has announced the project, stating that it is in development, further timelines for the project are yet to be announced. (ANI)