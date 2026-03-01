Chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Matt Moran celebrated India-Australia ties at the New Delhi launch of the 'Saveful' app. Kapoor spoke on mutual respect and culinary collaboration, while Moran highlighted the popularity of Indian food down under.

Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Matt Moran attended the celebratory event of the India launch of Australia's digital social-impact initiative 'Saveful' hosted by the Australian High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday. The event was titled 'Plates with Purpose.'

India-Australia Culinary Friendship

Speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Kapoor highlighted the long-standing friendship and mutual respect between Australia and India while emphasising the role of culinary collaboration in strengthening ties between both countries. "I think we've always been friends. Two countries (Australia and India) have had a great relationship and mutual respect for each other. Matt and I have been friends for almost three decades now. So, we've worked together, we've done a lot of work together, and I think both countries respect their food. I think that's at the core of it," said Kapoor.

He also highlighted the importance of Indian hospitality and Australia's passion for its ingredients, fostering a bond of mutual admiration. "I think we in India, we believe in hospitality. We are very serious about that, and what I have seen whenever I've travelled to Australia, it is a very passionate about their ingredients, the way they grow them. They show a lot of love, respect and care for what they grow. So, I have a lot of respect for people who understand ingredients," said Kapoor.

Collaborative Dish Idea

He also suggested a collaborative dish using Australian lamb slow-cooked with Indian spices, such as lamb chops prepared Nihari-style. When asked about the collaborative dish with Chef Matt Moran, Sanjeev Kapoor said, "It would have to be lamb. It would have to be good Aussie lamb with some Indian spices. Maybe a Nihari style we could do."

Matt Moran on Indian Food in Australia

Matt Moran also called Australia a "multicultural country with a large Indian population", which has made Indian food, especially butter chicken, very popular. Matt Moran also added, "Australia is very multicultural. We have a very large Indian population. So, we have a lot of Indian restaurants. I think one of the most well-known dishes in Australia is butter chicken. And, you know, we love the ingredients of food, as Sanjeev said. But we also have the love of cricket too."

Supporting Farmers

During a conversation with Australian High Commissioner Philip Green, the chefs stressed the need for them to celebrate and support farmers, ensuring better quality food.

About 'Saveful' App

Meanwhile, Saveful is an app which gives flexible meal ideas based on what's already in your fridge, freezer, and pantry, as per the app's website. (ANI)