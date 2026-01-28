- Home
- Entertainment
- Arijit Singh’s Shocking Confession: The REAL Reason Behind His Playback Singing Retirement
Arijit Singh’s Shocking Confession: The REAL Reason Behind His Playback Singing Retirement
Arijit Singh revealed his choice to leave playback singing, citing boredom, creative restlessness, and a desire to start over. In a series of posts, he stated that he will finish pending work, return to Indian classical music.
Arijit Singh reveals the REAL reason behind his retirement
Arijit Singh has now gone into depth regarding his choice to quit from playback singing. Taking to X, the singer posted a series of postings that provided clarification, context, and a personal explanation for the decision.
Arijit Singh reveals the REAL reason behind his retirement
In his first post, Singh wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.” He followed it up soon after, adding, “GOD has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support.”
Arijit Singh reveals the REAL reason behind his retirement
Singh quickly clarified that this is not a sudden exit. "I still have some outstanding responsibilities, but I will complete them. So you could receive some releases this year," he stated, implying that fans may still hear his voice in future ventures.
Arijit Singh reveals the REAL reason behind his retirement
“There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage,” he explained. One of those reasons, he admitted, is restlessness. “One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live.”
Arijit Singh reveals the REAL reason behind his retirement
“Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation,” he wrote. When a fan questioned whether he was playing with emotions by posting about retirement, Singh responded directly, saying, “Not at all, I never wanna play with anyone’s emotions.”
Arijit Singh reveals the REAL reason behind his retirement
Singh was recently heard on Hum To Tere Hi Liye The from O' Romeo, a melancholy ballad from one of his most recent film releases this year.
Arijit Singh reveals the REAL reason behind his retirement
He also contributed his voice to the patriotic song Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan, which was released ahead of the film and featured Shreya Ghoshal, demonstrating his continuous involvement in important productions even as he transitions away from fresh playback jobs.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.