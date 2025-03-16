Eid Outfits: Lightweight Sarees Inspired by Sargun Mehta

Lifestyle
If you want a simple and elegant look, a pastel organza saree is the best option. Light shades like baby pink, lavender will give you a trendy and classy look this Eid.
In the summer season, a chiffon saree will give you a stylish and fresh look. You can carry a red-colored lace work chiffon saree on any occasion.
Sargun Mehta is striking a killer pose in a pink shimmery saree. You can flaunt your style by wearing this type of lightweight saree at Eid or any festival or party.
If you want to add a little glamour to the Eid celebration, choose a net saree with sequin work. Style it with subtle makeup and statement jewelry to make your look graceful.
This type of saree's charm is perfect for every occasion. If you want a minimalist look, this saree can be the best choice for Eid.
You can flaunt your curvy figure in a yellow chiffon saree. This type of saree with a silver or golden border will give you a royal touch.
If you want a light and breathable fabric, choose a mulmul thread work saree. It is very soft as well as stylish to look at.
To give a modern touch to a red chiffon saree, you can choose a matching sequin work jacket. Add a sequin blouse with it.
