Sports

IPL Fantasy League: Hardik to Kohli - Highest-priced players

The highest-priced players in the IPL fantasy league are valued at 10.5 credits each. Let's look at the players who have made it to the list.

Image credits: ANI

1. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya did not have an ideal season as Mumbai Indians skipper last year, but he is the highest-priced player in the IPL Fantasy League ahead of the season.

Image credits: ANI

2. Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan is one of the star players in the upcoming IPL season and is one of the highest-priced players in IPL fantasy league.

Image credits: ANI

3. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant will be leading Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 and is listed among the highest-priced players in IPL fantasy league.

Image credits: ANI

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to lead Chennai Super Kings in the second consecutive IPL season and is among the highest-priced players in the IPL Fantasy League.

Image credits: ANI

5. Travis Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opener Travis Head will look to unleash his firepower at the top and is one of the highest-priced players in the IPL Fantasy League.

Image credits: ANI

6. Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders’ spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been in a brilliant form since Team India comeback and is listed among the highest-priced players in the fantasy league.

Image credits: ANI

7. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, who was the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2024, will play his 18th season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and is one of the highest-rated players in the fantasy league.

Image credits: ANI

8. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals opener and explosive batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the highest-rated players in the IPL Fantasy League.

Image credits: ANI

