IPL Fantasy League: Hardik to Kohli - Highest-priced players

The highest-priced players in the IPL fantasy league are valued at 10.5 credits each. Let's look at the players who have made it to the list.
Hardik Pandya did not have an ideal season as Mumbai Indians skipper last year, but he is the highest-priced player in the IPL Fantasy League ahead of the season.
Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan is one of the star players in the upcoming IPL season and is one of the highest-priced players in IPL fantasy league.
Rishabh Pant will be leading Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 and is listed among the highest-priced players in IPL fantasy league.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to lead Chennai Super Kings in the second consecutive IPL season and is among the highest-priced players in the IPL Fantasy League.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opener Travis Head will look to unleash his firepower at the top and is one of the highest-priced players in the IPL Fantasy League.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been in a brilliant form since Team India comeback and is listed among the highest-priced players in the fantasy league.
Virat Kohli, who was the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2024, will play his 18th season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and is one of the highest-rated players in the fantasy league.
Rajasthan Royals opener and explosive batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the highest-rated players in the IPL Fantasy League.
