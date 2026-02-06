Who Is Anju Krishna? All About Malayalam Actress Arrested in Chennai Drug Case
Anju Krishna, a Tamil and Malayalam actress, has allegedly been detained for narcotics possession in Chennai. At least eight persons have been detained, including Anju Krishna and an assistant director named Vincy Nivetha.
Anju Krishna, a young actress who has appeared in Tamil and Malayalam films, has gained public notice after being arrested in a drug-related case in Chennai. The discovery followed an operation by the Chennai Police's Anti-Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU), which resulted in the arrest of eight people, including Anju Krishna and Vinci Nivetha, an assistant director in Tamil film.
According to News18 Malayalam, the arrests occurred after police got information pointing to an alleged drugs network operating in sections of the city. The probe allegedly began with the arrest of a guy named Vigneshwaran (33) from Nesapakkam. Officers expanded their investigation after gathering information during interrogation, which led to a decoy operation in Valasaravakkam.
According to the Times of India, police investigators posed as buyers and approached an accused supplier, Venkatesh Kumar. When he arrived at the site in a car to hand off the drugs, the police stopped the vehicle and detained those inside. Anju Krishna was one of the people arrested during this operation. The detained individuals were named as Anju Krishna (30), Vinci Niveda (26), Karthik Raja (31), Yashwanth (25), Sreeram (33), Alvibinsha (27), and Venkatesh Kumar (31).
According to officials, 6 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of OG ganja, 15 grams of ganja, an LSD stamp, a smoking bong, and nine mobile phones were recovered during the investigation. All of them were brought before a magistrate court and placed in judicial detention.
Who is Anju Krishna?
Anju Krishna had previously appeared in the Tamil film Vellimalai and in a few Malayalam movies, including Aaro, which stars Joju George. She is also well-known to television viewers for her part in the Flowers Channel series Priyankari.
According to industry sources, Anju Krishna began her career in modelling before transitioning to short films, which eventually led to feature film prospects. Though she was born in Thrissur, Kerala, her professional career has primarily focused on the Tamil cinema business.
Anju Krishna's Social Media Presence
The particular involvement of each accused in the case has yet to be determined. The inquiry is ongoing, with the Valasaravakkam police carrying out additional legal processes.
Anju Krishna has a 23.6K Instagram following and is quite active on social media, uploading photographs from her modelling career and photoshoots on a daily basis.
