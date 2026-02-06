According to the Times of India, police investigators posed as buyers and approached an accused supplier, Venkatesh Kumar. When he arrived at the site in a car to hand off the drugs, the police stopped the vehicle and detained those inside. Anju Krishna was one of the people arrested during this operation. The detained individuals were named as Anju Krishna (30), Vinci Niveda (26), Karthik Raja (31), Yashwanth (25), Sreeram (33), Alvibinsha (27), and Venkatesh Kumar (31).

According to officials, 6 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of OG ganja, 15 grams of ganja, an LSD stamp, a smoking bong, and nine mobile phones were recovered during the investigation. All of them were brought before a magistrate court and placed in judicial detention.