Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarthi (Aarti Ravi) has come into the spotlight amid ongoing divorce discussions and public attention surrounding the couple’s personal life.

Aarthi is the wife of Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, popularly known for his work in South Indian cinema. She comes from a well-known family in the film industry—she is the daughter of producer Sujatha Vijayakumar. Over the years, Aarthi has maintained a relatively private life while focusing on her family and children.