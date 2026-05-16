During the interaction, Ravi Mohan spoke about the difficulties he has been facing in his personal life. He discussed his ongoing divorce proceedings and expressed emotional distress. The actor also claimed that the situation has deeply affected his mental peace and overall well-being.

Decision to Step Away from Films

Ravi Mohan stated that he has decided not to take up film projects until his divorce is legally resolved. He said the emotional pressure and public scrutiny have made it difficult for him to focus on his career at this point.