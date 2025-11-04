- Home
- Revealed! Highest-Paid Hero Among Balayya, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna & Venkatesh—Not Who You Think!
Right now, senior heroes are ruling Tollywood. Star heroes over 60 are scoring back-to-back successes. Do you know who among Chiranjeevi, Balayya, Venky, and Nagarjuna, the four pillars of Tollywood, gets the highest remuneration?
The era of senior heroes..
Senior heroes over 65 are ruling Tollywood. While young stars aim for Pan-India, these veterans are scoring hits with unique concepts and young directors. Who earns the most?
Megastar Chiranjeevi at the top
Megastar Chiranjeevi tops the list, reportedly charging around 50 crore per film. Despite some flops, his brand is strong. He has three movies lined up, aiming for a big hit.
Balayya aiming for a double hat-trick..
With four straight hits, Balakrishna is on a roll. He's aiming for a double hat-trick with 'Akhanda 2' and another mass film. At 65, he reportedly charges up to 40 crore.
Venkatesh says he won't back down..
Victory Venkatesh is another senior hero with back-to-back hits. After the success of 'Saindhav,' he's carefully picking films. At 64, he reportedly earns 35 crore per movie.
King Nagarjuna's 100th film..
King Nagarjuna is looking for a hit, now taking on character roles. Despite this, his brand remains strong. At 66, he's prepping for his 100th film and charges about 30 crore.
Senior heroes with a solid plan
Senior heroes are keeping their market strong. Venky and Nag focus on family films, while Chiru and Balayya target the mass audience. All are aiming for their next big hit.