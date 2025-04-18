An old interview of National Crush Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty has gone viral. When asked about their breakup, Rashmika smartly dodged the question in Kannada, leaving fans calling her a “clever beauty” all over social media.

National crush and Kodagu beauty Rashmika Mandanna, along with Simple Star Rakshit Shetty, made headlines when news of their engagement and subsequent breakup surfaced. The couple, who got engaged on July 5, 2017, parted ways in October 2018. Their 14-year age gap also grabbed attention. Rashmika was 20, and Rakshit was 34 at the time of their engagement. Despite the breakup, the duo often find themselves in the spotlight.

Recently, it was reported that Rashmika celebrated her birthday in Oman. An old photo of her celebrating a previous birthday with Rakshit resurfaced online, sparking fresh speculation. This time, however, rumours suggest that she celebrated her birthday with Vijay Deverakonda. The two are frequently seen together, fuelling dating rumours. Photos showing Vijay in Oman during Rashmika’s birthday went viral. In one of Rashmika’s pictures, a red flag appears in the background; the same flag is visible in a photo posted by Vijay, leading fans to conclude that the two were indeed together in Oman.

In a related development, an old interview video featuring Rashmika and Rakshit Shetty has gone viral. In the clip, when asked about their relationship and the rumours of a breakup, Rashmika cleverly dodged the question in Kannada. She claimed the question was too complex and that she didn’t fully understand it, smoothly steering the conversation away from her personal life. She went on to answer other questions about her films and projects in Kannada but pretended confusion whenever her love life was brought up.

Netizens responded with comments like, “Oh, the clever beauty!” No matter where Rashmika goes, the internet never misses a chance to troll her. Recently, she faced heavy criticism for romancing Salman Khan, who is older than her father, in an upcoming project.