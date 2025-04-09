Rashmika Mandanna: Actress OPENS up on her characters Srivalli, Geetanjali, Yesubai; Check here

Read Full Gallery

Rashmika Mandanna has firmly established herself as one of the biggest pan-India actresses today. With her charm, talent, and versatility, she has become a dominant force at the box office, delivering blockbuster hits across multiple languages. In just a few years, she has portrayed memorable characters that have resonated deeply with audiences

From heartfelt roles to powerful performances, she has showcased her ability to connect with viewers on an emotional level. Rashmika has often spoken about how certain characters became iconic and how she poured her heart and soul into making them unforgettable.

Rashmika on her character Lilly in Dear Comrade In the romantic drama Dear Comrade, Rashmika portrayed the role of Lilly. After the film’s success, she expressed immense gratitude to everyone who appreciated and continued to love the movie. She recalled how the journey began with the narration, followed by intense cricket training at odd hours for months, enduring bruises and pain. She described the filming process as being filled with laughter, satisfaction, tears, sweat, and even blood. Rashmika admitted that despite working on many films since then, she is still often referred to as Lilly, which makes her cherish every moment associated with the role.

Rashmika on her character Srivalli from Pushpa Rashmika's portrayal of Srivalli in the Pushpa franchise has become iconic. She shared that bringing Srivalli to life and receiving immense love for the character had been a special experience for her. She described Srivalli as her second identity, a role she takes immense pride in, acknowledging how it has significantly shaped her career.

Rashmika on playing Geetanjali in Animal For her role as Geetanjali in the blockbuster Animal, Rashmika revealed that she felt an instant connection with the character. She described Geetanjali as a multi-dimensional role, emphasizing how such unconventional characters make her journey as an actress more exciting.

Rashmika on playing Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava In Chhaava, Rashmika took on the role of Maharani Yesubai, the Maratha queen. She admitted that she had been both surprised and grateful when she was offered the part. Initially unaware of the story or why the filmmakers had considered her for the role, she recalled feeling a mix of confusion, shock, and excitement upon hearing the narration. Overwhelmed by the opportunity, she expressed her happiness about being chosen for such a significant character.

Rashmika on playing Geetha in Geetha Govindam Reflecting on her role as Geetha in Geetha Govindam, Rashmika shared that the character remains close to her heart. She mentioned that even to this day, she is often called “Geetha madam,” which she finds both amusing and heartwarming. She expressed deep gratitude to director Parasuram and the Geetha Arts team for trusting her with the role and giving her such a memorable character. ALSO READ: Rashmika to Kajal: South actress' stunning no-makeup looks revealed

Latest Videos