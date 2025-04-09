user
user icon

Rashmika Mandanna: Actress OPENS up on her characters Srivalli, Geetanjali, Yesubai; Check here

Rashmika Mandanna has firmly established herself as one of the biggest pan-India actresses today. With her charm, talent, and versatility, she has become a dominant force at the box office, delivering blockbuster hits across multiple languages. In just a few years, she has portrayed memorable characters that have resonated deeply with audiences

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 12:02 PM IST

From heartfelt roles to powerful performances, she has showcased her ability to connect with viewers on an emotional level. Rashmika has often spoken about how certain characters became iconic and how she poured her heart and soul into making them unforgettable.

article_image2

Rashmika on her character Lilly in Dear Comrade

In the romantic drama Dear Comrade, Rashmika portrayed the role of Lilly. After the film’s success, she expressed immense gratitude to everyone who appreciated and continued to love the movie. She recalled how the journey began with the narration, followed by intense cricket training at odd hours for months, enduring bruises and pain. She described the filming process as being filled with laughter, satisfaction, tears, sweat, and even blood. Rashmika admitted that despite working on many films since then, she is still often referred to as Lilly, which makes her cherish every moment associated with the role.


article_image3

Rashmika on her character Srivalli from Pushpa

Rashmika's portrayal of Srivalli in the Pushpa franchise has become iconic. She shared that bringing Srivalli to life and receiving immense love for the character had been a special experience for her. She described Srivalli as her second identity, a role she takes immense pride in, acknowledging how it has significantly shaped her career.

article_image4

Rashmika on playing Geetanjali in Animal

For her role as Geetanjali in the blockbuster Animal, Rashmika revealed that she felt an instant connection with the character. She described Geetanjali as a multi-dimensional role, emphasizing how such unconventional characters make her journey as an actress more exciting.

article_image5

Rashmika on playing Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava

In Chhaava, Rashmika took on the role of Maharani Yesubai, the Maratha queen. She admitted that she had been both surprised and grateful when she was offered the part. Initially unaware of the story or why the filmmakers had considered her for the role, she recalled feeling a mix of confusion, shock, and excitement upon hearing the narration. Overwhelmed by the opportunity, she expressed her happiness about being chosen for such a significant character.

article_image6

Rashmika on playing Geetha in Geetha Govindam

Reflecting on her role as Geetha in Geetha Govindam, Rashmika shared that the character remains close to her heart. She mentioned that even to this day, she is often called “Geetha madam,” which she finds both amusing and heartwarming. She expressed deep gratitude to director Parasuram and the Geetha Arts team for trusting her with the role and giving her such a memorable character.

ALSO READ: Rashmika to Kajal: South actress' stunning no-makeup looks revealed

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal's Punjab Kings vs CSK (Watch) NTI

IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash cheers for Chahal’s Punjab Kings vs CSK (Watch)

Id rather check into a mental hospital...', Kunal Kamra REJECTS Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' ATG

'I'd rather check into a mental hospital...', Kunal Kamra REJECTS Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible set for thrilling Cannes launch NTI

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible set for thrilling Cannes launch

Logout trailer OUT: Babil Khan starrer movie is set to release on THIS date; Check here ATG

Logout trailer OUT: Babil Khan starrer movie is set to release on THIS date; Check here

WWE: 5 WrestleMania Facts That Sound Fake But Are True

WWE: 5 WrestleMania Facts That Sound Fake But Are True

Recent Stories

Swara Bhasker Birthday: Know actress' early life, marriage etc. ATG

Swara Bhasker Birthday: Know actress' early life, marriage etc.

Meet India's Highest Paid Lawyer, Harish Salve's Net Worth iwh

Meet India's Highest Paid Lawyer, Harish Salve's Net Worth

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched: Check price, features and other details gcw

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched: Check price, features and other details

BREAKING: India approves Rs 63,000 crore deal to buy 26 Rafale Marine jets from France ddr

India approves Rs 63,000 crore deal with France for 26 Rafale Marine jets

Kerala: Guruvayur temple Vishu Kani darshan set for April 14; Check timings and more anr

Kerala: Guruvayur temple's Vishu Kani darshan set for April 14; Check timings and more

Recent Videos

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon
Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Video Icon
Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Video Icon